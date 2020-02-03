Good Morning, Illini Nation: Early look at 2022 class
The final update from Rivals at the end of this past week came with an expanded top 75 for the Class of 2022, which is led by Ypsilanti (Mich.) Lincoln star Emoni Bates, who topped 1,000 points in just 35 career games. He was getting "best high school prospect since LeBron James" hype as a freshman and regularly draws comps with Kevin Durant.
A few thoughts on the current best of the sophomore class:
— Illinois has offered four players in the new Rivals75 for the 2022 class. The highest ranking of the Illini targets is also the only player currently playing high school hoops in Illinois. Four-star power forward A.J. Casey (6-foot-8, 200 pounds) is ranked No. 19 in the class and is currently playing at Tinley Park after transferring this summer from Simeon.
Also with an Illinois offer is four-star wing Tre White (6-5, 190) out of San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone, although that is the former Kansas commit's third school in two years. White is ranked No. 35 in the class.
Checking in at No. 46 is Minnehaha Academy (Minn.) wing Prince Aligbe. The 6-5, 185-pound, four-star wing plays alongside 2020 five-star point guard Jalen Suggs and 2021 five-star center Chet Holmgren and already has two state titles after playing up as an eighth grader.
The last of Illinois' 2022 targets in the Rivals75 is four-star recruit and No. 64-ranked Rodney Rice. The 6-3, 175-pound point guard attends the Bullis School (Md.).
— There is one other Illinois native in the Rivals75 in addition to Casey. Chicago native and five-star shooting guard Amari Bailey, who plays in the EYBL with Mac Irvin Fire, was ranked No. 7 in the class. Bailey, who has been committed to both DePaul and UCLA already, plays for a loaded Sierra Canyon (Calif.) team along with 2020 five-star guard and Kentucky commit BJ Boston along with Zaire Wade and Bronny James.
— The top prep schools continue to rake in the top talent. Florida powerhouses IMG Academy and Montverde Academy both have a pair of 2022 five-star prospects. IMG boasts No. 6 Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (6-9, 220, PF) and No. 10 Jarace Walker (6-6, 220, SF). Montverde has No. 5 Caleb Houstan (6-7, 180, SF) and No. 12 Dariq Whitehead (6-5, 165, SF).
