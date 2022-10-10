Good Morning, Illini Nation: Early positive signs from young team
Illinois isn't quite two weeks in to practices ahead of the 2022-23 season, but coach Brad Underwood is still seeing positive signs from his team. Yes, having most of those younger players on campus since May has helped. It was a springboard to what's now 20 hours per week of preparing for a season that starts in less than one month.
"It's always a fun time of year to coach," Underwood said. "I think one thing that's really got me excited about this group is the drastic improvements from one day to the next. Now, we're starting to stack days — good days. This group has been unbelievable in terms of their work ethic and the ability from the new guys to grasp what we're doing. Then to back that up with really good questions and a lot of film work.
"We practice in the morning. Most of these guys are finding their way back in to watch film and to get shots and work on things that happened in practice. I've been really pleased with that. There's a lot of new faces, so there's a lot of things we're still figuring out. It's trial and error in some areas.
"I've been really pleased with our freshmen group and their effort. We have not had to teach them how to play hard or demand it. You can tell they're winners. You can tell these guys have been a part of winning and success. These guys just do it. They show up, and it's just been basically gaining knowledge and understanding and putting those things into play against bigger and stronger players."
