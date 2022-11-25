Good Morning, Illini Nation: Early season stat watch
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Five games is still too few to draw many statistical conclusions about a basketball team. But that doesn't mean there aren't some interesting stats to note about Illinois through its first five games of the season:
- Dain Dainja is shooting 80 percent from the field, which is good enough to rank the Illinois forward third nationally behind New Mexico State's Issa Muhammad (85.7 percent) and Manhattan's Josh Roberts (84 percent).
Dainja has made half of his "far twos" which for him is more mid-post than mid-range. The rest of the 24 shots he's attempted around the rim? ZERO. MISSES.
- It wouldn't be a terrible idea if freshmen guards Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps attacked the basket more offensively. Mostly because if they get fouled, odds are they make the free throws. Clark is 12 of 12 through five games, while Epps is 5 of 6. Epps can get such a high arc on his layups (and uses the upper part of the backboard so effectively) that he's able to avoid some contact and still make the shot.
- Even being held to nine points by Virginia didn't drop Terrence Shannon Jr. out of the top 20 scorers nationally. The Illinois guard is 19th at 21.4 points per game. Leading the country is one-time Illinois recruiting target and former Michigan center turned Florida standout Colin Castleton at 25.3 ppg.
- An effective field goal percentage above 50 percent is typically considered "good." So Dainja's EFG of 80 percent is elite. Here's how the rest of the Illinois regulars shake out:
- Skyy Clark - 68.4 percent
- Terrence Shannon Jr. - 67.5 percent
- Sencire Harris - 58.7 percent
- Coleman Hawkins - 56.6 percent
- Jayden Epps - 55.7 percent
- Ty Rodgers - 44.4 percent
- RJ Melendez - 41.7 percent
- Matthew Mayer - 39.7 percent
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).