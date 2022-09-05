Good Morning, Illini Nation: Electric environments
If you don't read CBS Sports' "Candid Coaches" features heading into each college basketball season, you're missing out. It's unique content, entertaining to peruse and could stoke a friendly argument or two.
Last week featured an entry on the best home court environments in college basketball. Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse was kind of the runaway winner, with Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium and "The Kennel" at Gonzaga rounding out the top three. Illinois was basically in the others receiving votes category, as State Farm Center appeared on three ballots.
Here's my top five in the Big Ten, not including State Farm Center since if I have it too high I'm a homer and too low I'm a hater. (Let's just say the Iowa games to end the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons were legit. So was the Arizona game last year and the Ohio State game after Brad Underwood got tossed).
The best of the Big Ten:
1. Mackey Arena
There's something about the low roof that just makes everything louder. Student sections on both ends is an interesting setup, too.
2. Jersey Mike's Arena
Recency bias in full effect with this one. Rutgers has to be good like it has been the past few seasons to ensure the place is hopping. But they don't call it the "Trapezoid of Terror" for no reason.
3. Breslin Center
The fact I'm usually seated on the baseline right in front of the Michigan State band skews my experience/vantage point. But the place gets loud.
4. Assembly Hall
I'm not sure I've experienced Assembly Hall at its peak powers. Mostly because Indiana hasn't been what everyone expects Indiana to be since I started covering the Big Ten. But the ridiculously steep sideline sections make it feel like the entire arena is on top of the court.
5. Williams Arena
Just a cool, old building. And when Minnesota is at least competitive, the student section gets after it. "The Barn" seats almost 15,000, but it feels more intimate.
