Good Morning, Illini Nation: Empty arenas in 2020-21 season?
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Now that the 2020-21 college basketball season has a start, it's time to, you know, start thinking about that 2020-21 college basketball season with a little more intent. For me, that means getting serious about my ballot for the preseason AP Top 25 — Illinois will be included — and what our season preview coverage might entail for Brad Underwood's fourth team.
The coming season is a mere 68 days away. The first Illinois game? To be determined. Here's what we probably already know, however. When the Illini play it's unlikely fans will be in attendance. That whole pandemic thing, you know?
"That's probably one of the most hardest things to do is play another team in an empty arena," Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said. "That's very challenging because you're so used to feeding off your crowd's energy and momentum. I think the biggest thing for us that's going to be very key this year is having each other's back.
"We're going to have to feed off each other's energy. Guys talking on the bench — everyone talking on the court — that's going to be our fans, our bench. ... I'm pretty sure every athlete will think it's very challenging, but it's something that we're going to have to adjust to and play our basketball."
