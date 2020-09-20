Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Following pre-game shootarounds from both teams, Athletic Facilities Attendant Jeremy Watts is barely seen from the catwalk that hangs 85 feet above the court, as he moves a ladder to clean the backboard on the north end of Lou Henson Court about 3 1/2 hours before the scheduled tip off between the Fighting Illini and the Golden Gophers at the State Farm Center Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.