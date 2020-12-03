Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Ayo Dosunmu is all too aware what it's like to have a season pulled out from underneath him. The Illinois guard and his teammates experienced that last season when the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That pandemic is still ongoing. Nothing about the 2020-21 college basketball season is guaranteed. That's why Dosunmu is enjoying it every step of the way.
Wednesday's game in Indianapolis might have wound up a 13-point loss for the fifth-ranked Illini against No. 2 Baylor, but it was exactly the type of game Dosunmu returned for his junior season to play.
"The Lord gave us a chance — another opportunity — to come out here and just play and do what we do and play the game we love and we cherish," Dosunmu said. "It's exciting to come out here and play. That’s why, as a team, I try to tell everyone to come out here and enjoy this. Everyone doesn’t get this opportunity. Everyone doesn’t get the opportunity to play the No. 2 team in the country. All of this stuff, this is what our last year team worked for."
Illinois coach Brad Underwood might take a page from his star player's book when it comes to how he views the season.
"I should probably look at it like that, and I don’t know if I have," Underwood said. "Literally, we could all be wiped out. You see so many games canceled and see what’s happening with the Big Ten in football right now. It’s something I probably should enjoy a lot more. I’m enjoying it. Don’t get me wrong. I like this team a lot. (But) we’re literally all a day away from this thing going haywire."
