Good Morning, Illini Nation: Epitome of toughness
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Brad Underwood questioned his team's toughness after Saturday's loss to Arizona. The context of his statement about the Illini being soft? It was tied up in turnovers and defensive struggles.
Except for Trent Frazier. The senior guard checked all the toughness boxes, and that doesn't even include the fact he went 6 of 11 from three-point range and scored a season-high 27 points. He also took a couple charges and contributed four rebounds and five steals. Frazier was the one Illinois guard that could slow down Kerr Kriisa or Bennedict Mathurin.
"It’s very challenging," Frazier said of defending against Mathurin, the Wildcats' projected first round pick. "With his size, he's very strong. I think the whole thing is you’re not going to stop him from making a shot. It’s challenging it, making it difficult. That's what I can do with my quickness. I tried to beat him to spots and tried to make it difficult for him. He's a good player."
It's worth noting that Frazier had his best game of the season with his right shoulder still in a protective brace and only a few weeks removed from a bone bruise on his left knee that cost him a game and added another brace to his gameday attire for a time.
"It's doing really good," Frazier said about his shoulder. "I kind of just wear (the brace) for protection, but I'm starting to feel a lot more healthy and feeling like myself again. I feel comfortable out there. I kind of tend to forget about it sometimes. I tend to play through it."
