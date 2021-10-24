Good Morning, Illini Nation: Epps off to strong start
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Jayden Epps isn't very far into his senior season at Combine Academy (N.C.), but the Class of 2022 Illinois commit is already showing why he's considered one of the better scorers in his calls. The four-star guard has been impressive through two games.
Epps had 27 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals in his Combine Academy debut. The follow up on Saturday was 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Quite a debut for Jayden Epps, who ended the night with:27 points4 rebounds6 assists4 stealsThe Illinois commit, showed a lot on both ends of the ball: offensively scored at all three levels and facilitated well, on defense did a solid job both on and off the ball! pic.twitter.com/PQein7ogz2— Coach Nat (@TheCoachNat) October 21, 2021
The way things are looking with the Illinois roster, Brad Underwood and Co. will definitely be in need of a backcourt scorer of Epps' caliber for the 2022-23 season. Trent Frazier and Alfonso Plummer will be gone for sure, and there's no guarantee Andre Curbelo doesn't ride what could be a standout sophomore season into the NBA.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).