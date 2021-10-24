Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Heavy rain to start, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.