Good Morning, Illini Nation: Epps settling into earned role
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Jayden Epps struck a real chord with the Illinois fan base when he discussed earning his starting role.
Jayden Epps on earning starting role: "I just know what I can do, and I know what I can bring to the team. I don’t want anything handed to me. I want to earn everything. I was raised up like that — not taking any handouts. I love that I earn what I get." #Illini pic.twitter.com/Ohrw7Ns4Lx— Scott Richey (@srrichey) January 27, 2023
Epps had 14 points, two rebounds and one assist in Tuesday's win against Ohio State. It was his second career start after also starting against Alabama A&M when Skyy Clark was out with a shoulder injury.
Roughly two-thirds of the way through his freshman season, Epps is averaging 9.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists with a 43/37/81 shooting slash. The 6-foot-2 guard, though, sees his growth this season as an ongoing process. Not necessarily a point guard by trade (or skill set), he's filling that role more or less full time for Illinois since Clark opted to step away from the team.
"I feel like, of course, I'm still learning a lot of stuff," Epps said. "Just going through the games and going through the season I'm still learning. I watch a lot of film with the coaches. I'm still learning a lot of stuff, but I feel like I'm implementing a lot and helping this team win. I'm still learning as I go, but I feel like I'm doing pretty well."
