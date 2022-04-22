College/Prep Sports Reporter

Episode 196: One Clark is good, two Clarks is better

ESPN updated its rankings for the 2022-25 classes this week. There were several Illinois signees, commits and targets included. Here's the full rundown:

Class of 2022

25. Skyy Clark, 6-2, 210, SG, Montverde Academy (Fla.)

52. Ty Rodgers, 6-6, 210, PF, Thornton

83. Jayden Epps, 6-1, 175, SG, Combine Academy (N.C.)

Class of 2023

9. Omaha Biliew, 6-8, 210, PG, Link Academy (Mo.)

11. Matas Buzelis, 6-9, 195, SF, Brewster Academy (N.H.)

12. JJ Taylor, 6-7, 185, SF Donda Academy (Calif.)

16. Baye Fall, 6-11, 217, C, enver Prep Academy (Colo.)

23. Marvel Allen, 6-3, 175, SG, Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.)

34. Kris Parker, 6-6, 185, SF, Crossroad Academy (Fla.)

38. RJ Jones, 6-2, 175, SG, John Paul II (Texas)

41. Akil Watson, 6-7, 190, SF, Roselle Catholic (N.J.)

47. Assane Diop, 6-8, 200, PF, Denver Prep Academy (Colo.)

48. Wesley Yates, 6-4, 210, SG, Beaumont United (Texas)

59. Darrin Ames, 6-0, 170, PG, Kenwood

79. Devin Royal, 6-6, 215, PF, Pickerington Central (Ohio)

82. Jazz Gardner, 6-9, 205, C, Los Altos (Calif.)

Class of 2024

4. Tre Johnson, 6-4, 180, SG, Lake Highlands (Texas)

6. Liam McNeely, 6-6, 190, SF, John Paul II (Texas)

9. Bryson Tucker, 6-5, 180, SF, Mount St. Joseph (Md.)

12. R.J. Jones, 6-7, 205, PF, The Rock School (Fla.)

13. Trentyn Flowers, 6-6, 175, PF, Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

15. Jahki Howard, 6-6, 175, SF, Donda Academy (Calif.)

18. Johnuel Fland, 6-2, 175, PG, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)

19. Jamari Phillips, 6-2, 185, SG, Modesto Christian (Calif.)

24. John Bol, 7-0, 210, C, Christian Brothers College (Mo.)

29. Jason Asemota, 6-7, 185, SF, Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)

39. James Brown, 6-9, 225, C, St. Rita

41. Dallas Thomas, 6-7, 185, SF, Parkview Magnet (Ark.)

46. Asa Newell, 6-9, 195, PF, Choctawhatchee (Fla.)

52. Morez Johnson, 6-8, 210, PF, St. Rita

58. Cooper Koch, 6-7, 205, PF, Peoria Notre Dame

Class of 2025

2. Koa Peat, 6-8, 215, SF, Perry (Ariz.)

18. B.J. Davis-Ray, 6-5, 180, SF, Lake Highlands (Texas)

19. Trey McKenney, 6-3, 220, SG, St. Mary's Prep (Mich.)

20. Bryce Heard, 6-5, 180, SF, Kenwood

