Good Morning, Illini Nation: ESPN rankings update
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
ESPN updated its rankings for the 2022-25 classes this week. There were several Illinois signees, commits and targets included. Here's the full rundown:
Class of 2022
25. Skyy Clark, 6-2, 210, SG, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
52. Ty Rodgers, 6-6, 210, PF, Thornton
83. Jayden Epps, 6-1, 175, SG, Combine Academy (N.C.)
Class of 2023
9. Omaha Biliew, 6-8, 210, PG, Link Academy (Mo.)
11. Matas Buzelis, 6-9, 195, SF, Brewster Academy (N.H.)
12. JJ Taylor, 6-7, 185, SF Donda Academy (Calif.)
16. Baye Fall, 6-11, 217, C, enver Prep Academy (Colo.)
23. Marvel Allen, 6-3, 175, SG, Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.)
34. Kris Parker, 6-6, 185, SF, Crossroad Academy (Fla.)
38. RJ Jones, 6-2, 175, SG, John Paul II (Texas)
41. Akil Watson, 6-7, 190, SF, Roselle Catholic (N.J.)
47. Assane Diop, 6-8, 200, PF, Denver Prep Academy (Colo.)
48. Wesley Yates, 6-4, 210, SG, Beaumont United (Texas)
59. Darrin Ames, 6-0, 170, PG, Kenwood
79. Devin Royal, 6-6, 215, PF, Pickerington Central (Ohio)
82. Jazz Gardner, 6-9, 205, C, Los Altos (Calif.)
Class of 2024
4. Tre Johnson, 6-4, 180, SG, Lake Highlands (Texas)
6. Liam McNeely, 6-6, 190, SF, John Paul II (Texas)
9. Bryson Tucker, 6-5, 180, SF, Mount St. Joseph (Md.)
12. R.J. Jones, 6-7, 205, PF, The Rock School (Fla.)
13. Trentyn Flowers, 6-6, 175, PF, Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
15. Jahki Howard, 6-6, 175, SF, Donda Academy (Calif.)
18. Johnuel Fland, 6-2, 175, PG, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
19. Jamari Phillips, 6-2, 185, SG, Modesto Christian (Calif.)
24. John Bol, 7-0, 210, C, Christian Brothers College (Mo.)
29. Jason Asemota, 6-7, 185, SF, Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
39. James Brown, 6-9, 225, C, St. Rita
41. Dallas Thomas, 6-7, 185, SF, Parkview Magnet (Ark.)
46. Asa Newell, 6-9, 195, PF, Choctawhatchee (Fla.)
52. Morez Johnson, 6-8, 210, PF, St. Rita
58. Cooper Koch, 6-7, 205, PF, Peoria Notre Dame
Class of 2025
2. Koa Peat, 6-8, 215, SF, Perry (Ariz.)
18. B.J. Davis-Ray, 6-5, 180, SF, Lake Highlands (Texas)
19. Trey McKenney, 6-3, 220, SG, St. Mary's Prep (Mich.)
20. Bryce Heard, 6-5, 180, SF, Kenwood
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).