Good Morning, Illini Nation: ESPN's updated recruiting rankings
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Recruiting rankings have sat idle for quite a while out of necessity. The irregularities of a high school season in a pandemic made evaluations difficult. The first round of updates came Wednesday from ESPN. Here's where a couple future Illini and other targets wound up (with heights and weights, of course, that don't match the other services ... because, of course):
Class of 2021
- No. 54 - Ramses "RJ" Melendez; 6-6, 180, SF; Central Pointe Christian Academy (Fla.)
- No. 81 - Luke Goode; 6-6, 180, SF; Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead
Class of 2022
- No. 14 Cason Wallace; 6-3, 180, PG; Richardson (Texas)
- No. 27 Jalen Washington; 6-9, 205, C; Gary (Ind.) West Side
- No. 28 Jalen Hood-Schifino; 6-5, 185, SG; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
- No. 29 Zion Cruz; 6-4, 175, SG; The Patrick School (N.J.)
- No. 30 Tre White; 6-5, 200, SF; Ribet Academy (Calif.)
- No. 31 Kyle Filipowski; 6-9, 220, PF; Wilbraham & Monson Academy (N.Y.)
- No. 34 A.J. Casey; 6-7, 200, PF; Whitney Young
Class of 2023
- No. 3 Matt Bewley; 6-9, 200, PF; West Oaks Academy (Fla.)
- No. 4 Baye Fall; 6-11, 217, C; Denver Lutheran
- No. 6 Javonte "JJ" Taylor; 6-7, 185, SF; Kenwood
- No. 8 Omaha Bielew; 6-7, 210, PF; Waukee (Iowa)
- No. 9 Kwame Evans Jr.; 6-9, 200, PF; Baltimore Polytechnic Institute
- No. 12 Ryan Bewley; 6-8, 200, PF; West Oaks Academy (Fla.)
- No. 13 Simeon Wilcher; 6-3, 175, SG; Roselle Catholic (N.J.)
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).