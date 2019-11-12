Good Morning, Illini Nation: Evaluating Adam Miller's top three
Adam Miller won’t be committing until Nov. 21 — after the early signing period ends. That week’s worth of signing days, just as a reminder, starts Wednesday and runs through Nov. 20. Miller’s decision will just miss, so any hopes of Illinois, Arizona or Louisville locking up the four-star Class of 2020 guard won’t be a sure thing until the spring. The regular signing period starts April 15, 2020, so Miller can commit and then still keep his options open.
Miller eliminated Arizona State, Wake Forest and Kansas when he announced his top three Monday afternoon. Here’s how he fits with his remaining finalists:
Illinois
The recruiting pitch here is simple. In a way. Playing time will be available in the Illini backcourt in the 2020-21 season with Andres Feliz graduating and Ayo Dosunmu potentially headed to the NBA. The pitch to Miller, though, isn’t so much be the next Dosunmu. The 6-foot-3 guard has followed in Dosunmu’s footsteps at Morgan Park and with the Mac Irvin Fire, but they’re entirely different players. Miller leans more toward the scorer half of combo guard, which means he would pair nicely with 2020 Illini commit Andre Curbelo.
Arizona
The Wildcats will have some space in their 2020-21 backcourt just not as much as Illinois. While freshman guard Nico Mannion is a projected lottery pick in next June’s NBA draft, Arizona could potentially return Josh Green, Brandon Williams, Jemarl Baker Jr. and Devonaire Doutrive next season in addition to bringing in 2020 commit Dalen Terry. More of a crowd, certainly, but Miller’s versatile skill set makes him a fit alongside multiple guards.
Louisville
Miller might find the ball in his hands more with the Cardinals being asked to run Chris Mack’s offense. LaMarr Kimble’s graduation after this season opens up that possibility. Off the ball, Louisville already has some options in the 2020 class with commitments from the top JUCO player in the country in John A. Logan’s Jay Scrubb and four-star Indianapolis wing D’Andre Davis, who the Cardinals flipped from Nebraska.
