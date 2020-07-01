Good Morning, Illini Nation: Evaluating Alex Tchikou's top nine
Alex Tchikou is going to get a jump start on his college basketball career. The four-star forward recently announced his intention to reclassify to the Class of 2020 and narrowed his list to eight schools. The 6-foot-11, 205-pound forward (with some guard skills) is now ranked No. 58 in the 247Sports Composite after his reclassification and will choose from eight high major programs plus Saint Mary's.
Here's a breakdown of his fit at each of the nine teams remaining in contention:
Illinois
Well ... here's the thing. Illinois is currently tapped on scholarships for the 2020-21 season after signing Deerfield 7-footer Brandon Lieb last week. But Brad Underwood, like John Groce, can count. The Illini could have two more scholarships open up depending on the NBA draft decisions of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, so a roster spot might come available. When it comes to the power forward position, Illinois has Giorgi Bezhanishvili and then some question marks. Da'Monte Williams nominally plays that spot in four-guard lineups, sit-out transfer Jacob Grandison could as well and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk remains an unknown after missing most of last season with injuries.
Oregon
The Ducks are also maxed out at 13 scholarships, so that math has to change before Tchikou could wind up in Eugene. A guard-heavy roster, though, could use some reinforcements up front with sophomores Chandler Lawson and N'Faly Dante the only true bigs.
Alabama
Again, something would have to shake out to get an open scholarship for Tchikou, although John Petty's uncertain draft status (he hasn't made up his mind yet) would free up that spot. Alabama coach Nate Oats did address his frontcourt this offseason, however, with Yale grad transfer Jordan Bruner and Canadian forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton.
Saint Mary's
The Gaels actually have an open scholarship right now and a need for some help up front. Utah transfer center Matthew van Komen will likely have to sit out the 2020-21 season, and none of the rest of Saint Mary's frontcourt options are quite the Jock Landale type.
Mississippi State
Speaking of need, the Bulldogs' frontcourt is awfully bare. Then add in the fact coach Ben Howland lost his top two guards, and going with a small ball look isn't that great of a choice either. The plus side is Mississippi State has the roster space to add Tchikou without any tricky scholarship math.
St. John's
Red Storm coach Mike Anderson already added two players at Tchikou's position for the 2020-21 season in George Washington grad transfer Arnaldo Toro and JUCO big man Isaih Moore. Throw in sophomore Julian Champagnie, and the fit isn't necessarily all that great for Tchikou even if St. John's does have an available scholarship.
Arizona
Tchikou, a French national, played this past season at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz., so he's pretty familiar with the Wildcats and the area. That means he's likely also aware that Arizona is already a scholarship in the red and signed three 2020 power forwards already in Tibet Göerner, Ažoulas Tubelis and Daniel Batcho.
Southern California
The idea of a USC frontcourt featuring five-star Evan Mobley and the four-star Tchikou is definitely intriguing one since Long Beach State transfer Joshua Morgan (unless he gets a waiver) won't be eligible in 2020-21. The Trojans are in a position to add Tchikou given their two open scholarships, and pairing him with Mobley and third freshman big Boubacar Coulibaly would be quite the haul.
Florida State
Seminoles' coach Leonard Hamilton has become pretty well known for his propensity to recruit long, athletic bigs the past few seasons. Tchikou fits the part. Florida State also has a scholarship to give after losing both Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams to the NBA draft. Incoming freshman Scottie Barnes is more a 3/4 hybrid, so Tchikou could find a place in the frontcourt and maybe even in a trio with Barnes and 7-1 sophomore center Balša Koprivica.
