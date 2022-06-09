Good Morning, Illini Nation: Evaluating available transfer bigs
Illinois still has two open scholarships for the 2022-23 season even after adding four freshmen and transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer. Odds are, if the Illini add to their roster again this offseason, they'll fill just one of the two open spots.
Another frontcourt piece — particularly someone that could snag some minutes at the 5 — wouldn't be a terrible idea. While it would further complicate the rotation construction Brad Underwood faces ahead of the season, Illinois is basically starting over in that regard anyway, so whoever earns the minutes earns the minutes.
The transfer portal isn't exactly teeming with players capable of contributing for a Big Ten contender (which is what Illinois is), but there are some options. Like these guys — two of which have been tied to the Illini and two more that might represent simply the best the transfer portal has to offer:
Pete Nance
Why it works: Nance proved the last four seasons (or at least last three) that he can be productive at the Big Ten level ... because he was productive in the Big Ten. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward averaged 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season at Northwestern and also shot a career best 45.2 percent from three-point range. He fits with the new-look, willing-to-go-five-out Illini.
Why it might not: Nance averaged between 26.2 and 27.2 minutes per game the last three seasons at Northwestern. It's unlikely he would transfer somewhere to play much less — even if it meant more team success than he experienced with the Wildcats. He's got a basketball future to think about beyond a single remaining season in college. Adding him to Coleman Hawkins, Matthew Mayer and Dain Dainja would complicate the rotation construction for 2022-23. (Not that it would be a bad problem to have.
Projected impact: The Illini would jump from No. 13 to No. 5 in Bart Torvik's 2022-23 projection. Notable.
Jaylen Butz
Why it works: Butz has a tie to Illinois in, you guessed it, current assistant coach Tim Anderson. The 6-9, 224-pound forward played his first three seasons at DePaul (where Anderson was previously an assistant) before transferring to Western Kentucky for the 2021-22 season.
Why it might not: First of all, his eligibility to actually play in 2022-23 is unclear. He didn't play at all in the 2020-21 season at DePaul and hit the transfer portal in January. Even though that season didn't count for anybody, last year at Western Kentucky was his fourth on the court. We've entered waiver territory most likely. It's also unclear what exactly Butz might provide. His one season with the Hilltoppers was less than successful. He played in just 18 games, saw his playing time dip as the season progressed and averaged 3.9 points and 2.5 rebounds. Butz did put up 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 2019-20 at DePaul, though.
Projected impact: No change in the Torvik projection, with Butz not breaking into Illinois' top 10 contributors.
Shon Robinson
Why it works: This is just a familiar name. Illinois offered Robinson during his sophomore season at Eduprize (Ariz.), but got a look at him the summer before when he played for Mac Irvin Fire after being part of Morgan Park's 2017 Class 3A state championship team. He was also at least part of a high major program despite not playing much at Ole Miss.
Why it might not: Last year was Robinson's first full season on the court playing for Tim Miles at San Jose State. He averaged 7.5 points and 4.6 rebounds, but there was obviously a reason he transferred down to a bottom tier Mountain West team from the SEC.
Projected impact: No change in Torvik projections with Robinson not expected to beat out Dainja for a spot among Illinois' top 10 contributors.
Alex Tchikou
Why it works: Illinois was also involved in Tchikou's recruitment before the 6-11, 225-pound forward picked Alabama. That recruitment happened with the previous batch of assistant coaches, but Brad Underwood, of course, knows what he liked about the former four-star recruit.
Why it might not: Illinois already has a big man on its roster that missed the entire 2020-21 season with an injury and barely played in 2021-22. Tchikou missed all of his freshman year with a ruptured Achilles and then played in just three games last year for the Crimson Tide (and not after the end of November). The sum total of Tchikou's college basketball experience is four rebounds, two missed shots and one turnover in five minutes on the court.
Projected impact: Like with Butz and Robinson, Tchikou doesn't really move the needle with no change in Torvik's projection with him added to the roster. All three would likely play a Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk like role as a sparingly used backup big.
