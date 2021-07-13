Good Morning, Illini Nation: Evaluating Kevin Obanor's options
Can you believe it's been more than three months since Illinois added Florida transfer Omar Payne? The first piece to the Illini's frontcourt rebuild was easy. Adding to it? Not so much.
The intervening weeks have been more about the potential additions that went elsewhere. Christian Bishop had some early buzz. Tre Mitchell lingered in the rumor mill seemingly forever. Then it was the brief, unsuccessful pursuit of Dawson Garcia.
All of that played out against the backdrop of Kofi Cockburn going through the draft process and then entering the transfer portal at the last moment. Should Cockburn truly be done with his time at Illinois — if not college basketball — Brad Underwood and Co. need another frontcourt piece to insure competitiveness in the top half of the Big Ten.
Enter Kevin Obanor. Fresh off helping Oral Roberts reach the Sweet 16 as a No. 15 seed, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward is in the portal and looking for a new basketball home after three fairly impressive seasons with the Golden Eagles. Obanor averaged 18.7 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 46.3 percent from three-point range (on 121 attempts) in 2020-21.
I’m thankful for all the coaches that have offered me an opportunity to play at their schools! I wanna know what the fan base & support is looking like, keep the noise going! Where is the most love at 👀Tag me in your best memes, keep following & I’ll be making a decision soon! pic.twitter.com/36KUNCEx1h— K.O (@_KevinObanor) July 10, 2021
Obanor is down to a top four after announcing a top 10 on Saturday. Let's look at his fit at the remaining four after Arizona, Oklahoma, Florida, Creighton, Maryland and Texas A&M were cut:
Illinois
Even if Cockburn opted to return to C-U, the Illini should still pursue Obanor. He's the type of power forward Underwood has long recruited and not yet landed. A frontcourt of Cockburn, Payne, Obanor and Coleman Hawkins would be pretty dangerous.
Texas Tech
Landing Obanor would be an offseason bonus for new Texas Tech coach Mark Adams, who just got Terrence Shannon back from testing the NBA draft waters. There is some competition at the 4 to play alongside Marcus Santos-Silva, though, with the Red Raiders already adding UTEP transfer Bryson Williams and Arizona transfer Daniel Batcho.
Arkansas
If you can't beat 'em, join 'em? Arkansas knocked out Oral Roberts in the Sweet 16 despite a double-double from Obanor, and the Razorbacks would certainly bolster their 2021-22 roster with the now former ORU forward. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman isn't afraid to go small — and he has a bunch of guards to do it this coming season — but there's a place for Obanor in the frontcourt next to Jaylin Williams.
Alabama
There are some young options in the Crimson Tide frontcourt in sophomore Keon Ambrose-Hylton, redshirt freshman Alex Tchikou coming off Achilles injury and four-star freshmen Charles Bediako. (Of note, Illinois recruited all three). Obanor would provide both a veteran presence alongside Furman transfer Noah Gurley and a legit option for Nate Oats and Co.
