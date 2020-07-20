Good Morning, Illini Nation: Evaluating latest ESPN 2021 center rankings
The Class of 2021 got a position-by-position breakdown from ESPN, which ranked the top 50 players at each spot. We wrap up the "Good Morning, Illini Nation" series with the centers. Who stood out? What's Illinois' recruiting outlook?
A few thoughts ...
— Center is perhaps the most important position when it comes to Illinois' 2021 recruiting efforts. It's fairly straightforward. Should Kofi Cockburn return for the 2020-21 season (it's still not 100 percent certain one way or the other), he's unlikely to stick around for a third season. That would create a 7-foot, 290-pound hole to fill in the Illini roster and leave Jermaine Hamlin and Brandon Lieb as the only centers on the roster.
— That said, Illinois has some options on the center front in the Class of 2021, including offers to multiple prospects in ESPN's top 50. That group is No. 4 Franck Kepnang, No. 11 Mac Etienne, No. 19 Sam Ayomide and No. 44 Deiman Reyes. None of them are Cockburn-esque, but who is?
Both Kepnang and Etienne have been rumored as reclassification candidates, but the Kepnang has come out and said he'll stick in the 2021 class. Etienne's future is still a bit unclear, but he did announce a move from Suffield Academy (Conn.) to Brewster Academy (N.H.).
— Thirteen of ESPN's top 50 centers have already committed, and five Big Ten teams already have their big man of the future with commitments from No. 12 Julian Reese (Maryland), No. 21 Logan Duncomb (Indiana), No. 22 Chris Hodges (Wisconsin), No. 23 Treyton Thompson (Minnesota) and No. 30 TaQuan Woodley (Penn State).
— The most intriguing center out of the ESPN 50 is No. 16 Ryan Mutombo. Yes, that Mutombo. The 6-11, 215-pound big man out of The Lovett School in Atlanta, Ga., is the son of shot-blocking, finger-wagging former NBA All-Star Dikembe Mutombo.
— Another name that popped was Texas big man Reuben Fatheree. The 6-8, 305-pound center is also a four-star offensive tackle ranked just outside the top 100. He's committed to Texas A&M and will play football.
