Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The Class of 2021 got a position-by-position breakdown from ESPN, which ranked the top 50 players at each spot. We start off a "Good Morning, Illini Nation" series with the point guards. Who stood out? What's Illinois' recruiting outlook?
Some thoughts ...
— Illinois will lose Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams from its backcourt after the 2020-21 season. Adding guards in the Class of 2021, then, is a clear focus for the Illini. (See Luke Goode). A point guard, though, isn't necessarily part of that equation. Illinois offered a couple, but the number of point guard targets paled in comparison to the 2020 class.
There's a reason point guard isn't as much of a priority in 2021 recruiting. Andre Curbelo is going to be around for a while, and he'll have the keys to the Illinois offense. Adam Miller can handle the ball and run the offense, too.
— From the updated ESPN point guard rankings, Illinois did offer No. 1 Kennedy Chandler, but the five-star Memphis, Tenn., native has already cut his list and didn't include the Illini. And ... that's it. No other point guard in ESPN's new top 50 has an Illinois offer.
— Fourteen of the 50 have already committed. That includes two to Big Ten schools in No. 8 Meechie Johnson to Ohio State and No. 20 Chucky Hepburn to Wisconsin.
— Former Illinois coach Lon Kruger has a point guard commitment in the 2021 class from No. 33 Bijan Cortes. The four-star guard gives off some real Trae Young vibes. Cortes put up about 22 points per game this past season at Kingfisher (Okla.) High School while shooting nearly 50 percent from three-point range.
— Western Kentucky and Ole Miss aren't exactly name destinations in the college basketball world. That hasn't stopped either program from locking in a top five point guard by locking down their backyard. The Hilltoppers secured a commitment from in-state four-star Zion Harmon, while the Rebels got on the 2021 board with Mississippi native four-star Daeshun Ruffin.
—
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).