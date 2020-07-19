Good Morning, Illini Nation: Evaluating latest ESPN 2021 power forward rankings
The Class of 2021 got a position-by-position breakdown from ESPN, which ranked the top 50 players at each spot. We continue the "Good Morning, Illini Nation" series with the power forwards. Who stood out? What's Illinois' recruiting outlook?
A few thoughts ...
— Here's how different a power forward can be, apparently. At the top of ESPN's updated rankings is Minnehaha Academy (Minn.) forward Chet Holmgren. He's a 7-footer with guard skills. True unicorn. In the No. 2 spot is Patrick Baldwin Jr., who's more of a point forward even a 6-9 and 200 pounds. Power forwards in the age of positionless basketball can come in all forms.
— Illinois offered by Holmgren and Baldwin but didn't make the cut for either. Also holding Illini offers among the ESPN 50 power forwards is No. 4 Michael Foster Jr., No. 5 Moussa Diabate, No. 10 DaRon Holmes and No. 46 Drissa Traore.
— Foster is clearly the most intriguing of that bunch as another big man comfortable with the ball in his hands. Foster isn't quite the point forward Baldwin is, but he's got pretty decent handles. The Milwaukee (Wis.) native now playing at Hillcrest Prep in Arizona would be a huge get for Illinois and an important frontcourt piece in 2021-22 post-Kofi Cockburn unless that moment happens this year instead. Still, Foster would be an important add.
Traore is the type of long, athletic wing most teams covet, and Illinois got a good look at him during its recruiting of freshman point guard Andre Curbelo.
— Eleven of the ESPN 50 power forwards have committed. Butler, Wisconsin and Western Kentucky each have one, which is why the Bulldogs, Badgers and Hilltoppers have locked in pretty impressive 2021 classes already. Best get right now, though, might be Purdue landing Fort Wayne (Ind.) Blackhawk Christian's Caleb Furst. The Boilermakers ability to develop bigs and Furst's ability to play either the 4 or 5 make the pairing a good one.
— While ESPN's updated position rankings have thus far included some Illinois natives at point guard, shooting guard and small forward, there aren't any in-state power forwards among the top 50.
