Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The Class of 2021 got a position-by-position breakdown from ESPN, which ranked the top 50 players at each spot. We continue the "Good Morning, Illini Nation" series with the shooting guards. Who stood out? What's Illinois' recruiting outlook?
Some thoughts ...
— Remember how point guard wasn't exactly a position of need for the 2021 class with Andre Curbelo likely holding down a lot of those minutes the next four seasons? Well, there's a couple guys in ESPN's shooting guard rankings that are fairly comfortable with the ball in their hands initiating some offense. They're more "point guard" than point guard.
That includes the guy at the top. The No. 1 shooting guard in ESPN's updated ranking is Coronado (Nev.) five-star Jaden Hardy. Illinois has recruited Hardy since his freshman season and remains in the mix in his recruitment even though Kentucky is considered the favorite.
— Illinois offered several more players from ESPN's shooting guard group. That includes No. 3 Max Christie (Michigan State), No. 5 Langston Love (Baylor), No. 7 Bryce McGowens (Florida State), No. 12 Manny Obaseki (Texas A&M), No. 17 Ahamad Bynum (Simeon), No. 24 Blake Wesley, No. 35 Julian Roper (Northwestern), No. 37 Isaiah Barnes (Michigan) and No. 40 Rafael Pinzon.
— A couple names of note with local connections. R.J. Keene, the son of former Illinois guard Richard Keene, checks in at No. 33 in ESPN's ranking. The lanky 6-foot-7, 190-pound guard is a shooter like his dad and averaged 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals per game at Concordia Lutheran in Tomball, Texas. Local product Tevin Smith, who missed part of his junior season recovering from tearing his left ACL and meniscus last May, is ranked No. 44 in ESPN's shooting guard update.
— Fourteen of the ESPN 50 shooting guards have committed, and the Big Ten has benefitted. Michigan landed both Barnes and Grand Rapids (Mich.) four-star Kobe Bufkin, and Rutgers hit St. Louis for four-star Jaden Jones in addition to the commitments from Christie and Roper to Michigan State and Northwestern, respectively.
— The intriguing name on the list, particularly for the Illini, is Pinzon, who had a breakout junior season at Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.). The Illinois coaching staff got a chance to see him while recruiting Curbelo, and like the new Illini point guard Pinzon has international experience repping Puerto Rico.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).