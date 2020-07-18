Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The Class of 2021 got a position-by-position breakdown from ESPN, which ranked the top 50 players at each spot. We continue the "Good Morning, Illini Nation" series with the small forwards. Who stood out? What's Illinois' recruiting outlook?
A few thoughts ...
— Let's get the important one out of the way off the jump. Illinois commit Luke Goode, a four-star wing out of Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead is ranked as the No. 16 small forward by ESPN. The wing is where most of Illinois' backcourt recruiting has been focused on the Class of 2021.
(Here's where we veer off the path we've been on the past couple days. Ranking recruits in one of five positions is good for content. Wouldn't be here without it. But what's the difference between a shooting guard and a small forward these days? If you can't really come up with an answer, that's because there isn't a good one.
(Yes, there are "pure" point guards out there. Some true old school centers, too. Everyone else kind of falls in the middle somewhere. Anyway back to the rankings breakdown).
— Illinois has also offered several other small forwards from the ESPN 50, including No. 1 A.J. Griffin, No. 2 Harrison Ingram, No. 3 Kendall Brown, No. 4 Malaki Branham, No. 5 Bryce Hopkins (Louisville), No. 15 Pierre Brooks (Michigan State), No. 18 Brandon Weston, No. 20 Jordan Nesbitt and No. 43 Nate Santos.
— Of the five-stars Illinois has offered, Griffin has committed to Duke and Ingram cut his list to six and didn't include the Illini. Brown at least cut his list to 10 and included Illinois, but Brad Underwood and Co. are perhaps in a better place for two more nearby four-stars to go with Goode in Weston (Morgan Park) and Nesbitt (St. Louis Christian Academy).
— Thirteen of the ESPN 50 small forwards have already committed, including Goode to Illinois. DePaul is one of the big winners in four-star No. 7 Keon Edwards (who will fit nicely with four-star shooting guard Ahamad Bynum). Butler is also out front early on the small forward front with in-state commitments from No. 33 Pierce Thomas (Brownsburg, home of former Bulldog Gordon Hayward) and No. 50 Jaydon Taylor (Indianapolis).
— Hopkins and Weston are the top two players from Illinois in this particular ESPN 50. Also recognized were Geneva native Nate Santos, who plays at Loomis Chaffee School in Connecticut, at No. 43 and Whitney Young's Grant Newell at No. 44.
