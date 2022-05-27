Good Morning, Illini Nation: Evaluating Matthew Mayer's top four
The next wave of transfers is coming. The deadline for early entrants to pull out of the NBA draft and still be eligible for the 2022-23 college basketball season in June 1. Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer has already done that. Now he's down to a top four.
Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer told @Stadium that he has four finalists: North CarolinaIllinoisMemphisTexas TechThe skilled and athletic forward recently withdrew from the NBA Draft.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 26, 2022
As a refresher, Mayer is a 6-foot-9, 225-pound guard/forward. The Austin, Texas, native was a top 100 player out of high school, won a national championship at Baylor in 2020-21 and averaged 9.8 points and five rebounds last season for the Bears (a bit more production albeit on slightly less efficiency from the year prior).
Here's how he'd fit at his top four transfer choices:
Illinois
Mayer would be another potential frontcourt piece — and a talented one — for the Illini, but he wouldn't address one of their real positional needs because he's not a 5. Adding Mayer would probably signal Illinois was OK moving forward with Dain Dainja primarily at center and Coleman Hawkins getting minutes there in small ball lineups. That said, the complete shakeup of the Illini rotation means a more substantial role could come Mayer's way, and if he can match his 2020-21 efficiency with an uptick in playing time like he got last season then he could be a significant weapon.
North Carolina
The fit here is rather straightforward. Brady Manek used his final season of eligibility with the Tar Heels in 2021-22, starting 27 of 39 games and averaging 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds. It wouldn't be a perfect one-for-one replacement — Manek is a better shooter — but there's basically only one "need" for UNC next season and it's someone to fill Manek's role at the 4.
Memphis
Mayer becomes more of a need for Memphis if DeAndre Williams stays in the NBA draft. The Tigers' second-leading scorer isn't projected to be picked in either round, and with Jalen Duren a surefire first round pick would probably be Memphis' go-to frontcourt option in 2022-23 if he returned. Mayer could fill that role if Williams stayed in the draft. Mayer would be another good get from the portal for Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, who already added SMU guard Kendric Davis (the No. 1 option most likely next season) and Georgia Southern guard Elijah McCadden.
Texas Tech
Red Raiders' coach Mark Adams has had quite the offseason already, and landing Mayer would only add to it. Texas Tech has already added four transfers in Utah Valley center Fardaws Aimaq, Texas wing Jaylon Tyson, Oregon guard De'Vion Harmon and Gardner-Webb guard D'maurian Williams. Getting five-star guard Elijah Fisher to reclassify to 2022 on Thursday only added to the offseason haul. Kevin Obanor's return makes the Mayer fit a bit of a question mark, but Adams is clearly trying to accumulate as much talent as possible.
