Good Morning, Illini Nation: Evaluating Mikey Henn's top three
Mikey Henn has, let's say, been around the block in the college basketball world. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward is well traveled. Mostly on the west coast, but well traveled nonetheless. Henn, a Bellevue, Wash., native started his college career at UC Davis in 2016-17 before transferring to Cal Baptist.
Henn sat out the 2017-18 season at Cal Baptist as a redshirt, started 24 of 30 games for the Lancers in 2018-19 and missed the entire 2019-20 season with an injury. Then he was on the move again, spending the 2020-21 season at Portland before winding up at Denver in 2021-22. He averaged career highs in scoring (8.8 ppg), rebounding (4.6 rpg) and assists (1.8 apg) with the Pioneers and shot 38 percent from three-point range.
The 2022-23 season will be Henn's seventh in college, and it will happen at a fifth different school (one-upping even former Illini Jalen Coleman-Lands). Henn announced a top three Friday of Illinois, Penn State and Notre Dame. Here's how he might fit at all three:
Illinois
Henn dropped his top three a few hours before Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer committed to the Illini. The amount of positional and skill overlap between the two — both can fill the stretch 4 role; Henn has been the more efficient shooter — would make it seem rather unlikely that Brad Underwood would pursue Henn after landing Mayer. Not impossible, of course, given Illinois has two open scholarships remaining, but it would certainly be a surprise.
Penn State
The Nittany Lions already have seven newcomers on board for 2022-23, including transfer guards Camren Wynter (Drexel) and Andrew Funk (Bucknell). So even though there are two incoming freshmen bigs, Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry could use some experience at that position. Henn could be that veteran, steadying force on the court next to four-star freshman center Kebba Njie, who is the second-highest ranked recruit to land in Happy Valley in the last 20 years. (Only Tony Carr ranked higher).
Notre Dame
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey landed a pair of top 140 big men in the Class of 2022 in four-star power forward Ven-Allen Lubin and three-star center Dominick Campbell (an Illinois target). That's fine for the Fighting Irish's future. For the 2022-23 season? Notre Dame wouldn't be hurt by an experienced hand in the frontcourt to pair with Nate Laszewski should he pull his name out of the NBA draft.
