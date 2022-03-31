Good Morning, Illini Nation: Evaluating Skyy Clark's top six
Skyy Clark has reportedly cut his list of potential college basketball destinations to six. The five-star point guard — per the 247Sports Composite — received his national letter of intent release from Kentucky three weeks ago and reopened his recruitment. Now the Montverde Academy (Fla.) guard is at least one step closer to a decision on his new landing spot.
2022 four-star PG Skyy Clark tells @On3Recruits he’s down to six schools. Story: https://t.co/Pqf5khoYrF pic.twitter.com/v2YksmgqxZ— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 29, 2022
So let's evaluate the fit at each of Clark's top six:
Illinois
The Illini are in for a wholly different backcourt in 2022-23 — especially when it comes to the "point guards" on the roster. Trent Frazier and Alfonso Plummer have exhausted their eligibility. Andre Curbelo is in the transfer portal. So that leaves Brandin Podziemski, who barely played as a freshman in 2021-22, and incoming freshmen Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris. None of those three are pure point guards. Neither is Clark, but Illinois is in the market for bigger playmakers, and Clark fits the bill at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. There's minutes to be had in the Illinois backcourt in 2022-23, and the coaches are clearly interested in Clark taking some of them.
USC
The Trojans won 26 games, were ranked in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season and made the NCAA tournament without a true point guard on the roster. USC's assist leaders were, in fact, 6-8 Drew Peterson and 6-10 Isaiah Mobley. The Trojans' top 10 recruiting class — No. 1 in the Pac-12 — doesn't have a point guard in it either. Clark would be an interesting piece to add alongside five-star center Vincent Iwuchukwu, four-star forward Kijani Wright and four-star wing Tre White.
Maryland
New coach Kevin Willard is basically starting from scratch when it comes to his backcourt. Fatts Russell is out of eligibility, there's no word yet if Eric Ayala will use his bonus seasons and the Terrapins have exactly zero players committed or signed in the Class of 2022. So, yeah, a five-star point guard dropping in Willard's lap in April would be a nice start to his tenure in College Park, Md.
Louisville
The Cardinals could benefit from new coach Kenny Payne's recruiting prowess. Payne helped piece together all of those talented Kentucky teams, and now he'll try to do the same with his own program in the commonwealth. Louisville is also in dire need of a playmaking guard after having essentially zero on the 2021-22 roster and only four-star wing Kamari Lands currently committed. Clark, who ranks No. 27 nationally in the 247Sports Composite, could be that guy.
Tennessee
Replacing one five-star guard with another is the plan in Knoxville, Tenn. The Vols just got their likely one-and-done season from Kennedy Chandler, who is projected by most as a first round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Veteran Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi has declared for the draft with an option to return, and the Vols signed four-star point guard (and hometown kid) BJ Edwards. The thing is, you just never shut the door on five-star talent if they're interested.
Washington
The Huskies weren't the dumpster fire in 2021-22 that they were a year prior when they won just five games. That would have been a harder sell to anybody — five-star or not. What Washington coach Mike Hopkins has to offer, though, is the keys to the program. Veteran guards Terrell Brown and Daejon Davis are out of eligibility, and the presence of two other guards in the Huskies' 2022 recruiting class isn't exactly a non-starter. Local four-star Koren Johnson is ranked just outside the top 100, and Keyon Menifield is a three-star recruit.
