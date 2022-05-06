Good Morning, Illini Nation: Evaluating the Terrence Shannon addition
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' splashiest offseason move — at least in the transfer portal — came with the addition of Chicago native Terrence Shannon Jr., who spent the past three seasons at Texas Tech. That addition is viewed nationally as a rather solid positive for the Illini. Here's how the recently-signed new Illinois wing stacks up in the transfer portal rankings:
Evan Miya, EvanMiya.com — No. 4
David Cobb, CBS Sports — No. 6
"Given the program he's coming from, you know he can play defense. Offensively, he could likely be a 15-points-per-game type of player if given 30 or more minutes per game in the Illinois system."
Travis Branham, 247Sports — No. 22
"He put up numbers when healthy and has a track record of production in college that should translate in Champaign."
Jeff Goodman, Stadium — No. 10
“Strong and athletic. Good size. Very good in the open floor, gets to the rim with his left hand and can really finish. Catch and shoot, has a one-two dribble pull-up.”
*Sam Vecenie & CJ Moore, The Athletic — No. 9
"Shannon is undeniably the best athlete in the portal, an explosive 6-foot-6 leaper with a great first step. But he’s more of just a solid defender than a great one, as his focus seems to waver at times. He’s gotten better playing off the catch because his shooting has improved, and he can attack in a straight line off the bounce."
* — Ranking of committed transfers by fit
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).