Good Morning, Illini Nation: Even more national attention
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
It turns the guys at CBS Sports aren't the only national basketball media high on Illinois' chances in the 2020-21 season. So is Big Ten Network/Fox Sports' Andy Katz, which honestly shouldn't be all that surprising. Katz was all in on the Illini before anybody else last season, with his ranking of Brad Underwood's team steadily rising in the preseason (and perhaps influenced by every time he spoke to Giorgi Bezhanishvili).
The return of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, of course, has sparked the latest round of hype for Illinois. With good reason. Those two coming back to a veteran team that also has some intriguing young pieces makes for a contender. Katz is thinking Final Four.
Here's part of what he had to say (with full video below):
"Look, I was high on this Illinois team at the beginning of last season. I was driving that bus — even through their mini skid. They rebounded. They closed games. They won on the road at Purdue and Michigan. Had we had a full Big Ten tournament I think Illinois could have won it, made a deep run in the NCAA tournament and possibly gotten to a Final Four.
"Now they bring back four key players. A potential Big Ten player of the year candidate in Ayo Dosunmu. Kofi Cockburn going from freshman to sophomore year, he was unstoppable as a Big Ten freshman and was the best freshman of the season last season. Now, as a sophomore, he's going to be incredibly hard to move out of the post."
Taking official predictions now for how far @IlliniMBB will go this season. 👂@TheAndyKatz is seeing a potential Final Four in his crystal ball after @AyoDos_11 and @kxng_alpha announced their returns, because as he puts it:"@CoachUnderwood has a squad." pic.twitter.com/MuS59TFUag— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) August 6, 2020
