Good Morning, Illini Nation: Even more offers
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Tuesday might not have been quite as busy for Illinois basketball when it comes to 2022 recruiting, but a few more offers were handed out after six total (five '22, one '23) on Monday. A quick breakdown of the latest targets on the Illini's board:
Jérôme Beya
Illinois got a look at the 6-foot-9, 205-pound center while recruiting his Teays Valley Christian School (W.Va.) teammate David "Deivi" Jones. Beya is an international prospect originally hailing from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in central Africa. The Class of 2022 big man has other offers from Bryant, Robert Morrison, Stetson and Xavier.
Jaquan Sanders
Monday's big recruiting day in the 2022 class mostly happened without Illinois tapping into its east coast pipeline. Tuesday was different, as the Illini offered Sanders out of Our Saviour Lutheran School in the Bronx. The 6-3, 170-pound New York guard is currently unranked and holds others offers from Bryant, Creighton, Hofstra, St. John's, Seton Hall, UConn, UMass, UMass Lowell and Xavier.
Silas Sunday
Sunday checks a few recruiting boxes for Illinois. For one, he's a teammate of Sanders at Our Saviour Lutheran. The Lucan, Ireland, native is also an international. To top it off, in the vein of international big men playing high school hoops in New York, Sunday checks in at 7-foot and 290 pounds (like Kofi Cockburn). Sunday is also unranked but has other offers from Bryant, Kansas State, Nebraska, St. John's and Wake Forest.
