I caught up with former Illinois guard Cory Bradford this week. The subject matter? The fact his 20-year record for consecutive games with a made three-pointer (88) might soon be broken. Eastern Illinois guard Mack Smith has tied Bradford and could take sole possession of the record Monday.
During my discussion with Bradford, he mentioned he wasn't considered a shooter when he arrived in Champaign. He certainly left as one. Bradford ranks first in Illini program history in both three-pointers made (327) and attempted (843).
"I don’t think a lot of people realize that I wasn’t a shooter going into college," Bradford said. "I was more of a slasher. I was under (Lon) Kruger’s staff and Kruger's known for developing and maturing young players into really good, phenomenal shooters. He’s proven that. He had Buddy Hield and Trae Young shooting from halfcourt (at Oklahoma). I know what those guys go through. I know what training and what type of shooting dills they’re doing. That’s Kruger, and I know exactly what they’re doing.
"He always had that one guard he catered to to really let that thing rip. That year I sat out I developed that jump shot and made it consistent. Creating that consistency and then having the coaching staff and teammates to trust to penetrate and kick and make that extra pass and looking for you in transition at the three-point line. The easy part is stepping up there and knocking them down."
