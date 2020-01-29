Good Morning, Illini Nation: Evolution of Giorgi Bezhanishvili's role
Giorgi Bezhanishvili made 2 of 3 second half three-pointers last week in Illinois' win at Purdue. The 6-foot-9 sophomore forward eventually made the Boilermakers pay by not really guarding him on the perimeter. That threat also opened up some room in the post for Kofi Cockburn to operate, and he finished with 22 points in the Illini road win.
Bezhanishvili followed up his 10-point performance at Purdue and 13-point effort a game prior against Northwestern (where he also hit from deep) with just four points Saturday at Michigan. The Illinois forward took two three-pointers and missed them both.
The evolution of Bezhanishvili's game to more perimeter-oriented has been met with inconsistencies, but the Illini are better when the Georgian big man can be a factor outside the paint.
"I think it’s great for the team," he said. "If players aren’t going to guard me, I’m going to keep shooting. I’ve made a couple now, and I feel like I will make them. It’s really great for our team that the defender will not be sitting in the paint anymore. Hopefully. If (he is), then we knock down some more shots."
Of course, shooting has only been a small part of Bezhanishvili's contributions from the perimeter. His best asset this season has been his post entry passes to Cockburn. The 7-foot freshman center has deep appreciation for how that has enhanced his own role in his first season.
"Giorgi is one of the best post passers I’ve seen in my life," Cockburn said. "When he knocks shots down and guys have to guard him, it makes it so much easier for him to pass the ball in the post and for the spacing to be right where I can make a move.
"He’s a big man, so he knows what it is and knows where the big guys want the ball and how to pass it there. He’s been in that situation and he knows what I would want as a big. He just delivers it."
Bezhanishvili's abilities as a passer coupled with the connection Cockburn has developed with sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu in pick-and-roll action — think lob city — has simply reinforced Cockburn's decision to pick the Illini.
"That was one of the reasons I committed here," Cockburn said. "I looked at that a lot. I knew Ayo before I came here form high school. I played against him, and I played against Giorgi as well. I knew what kind of players they were and how they could help me."
