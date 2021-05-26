Good Morning, Illini Nation: Evolution of prep basketball?
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The vagaries of the 2020-21 basketball season at the high school level saw some of the top prep programs in the country, including several perennial powerhouses, compete against each other in a one-off tournament before the regular season-ending GEICO Nationals. In 2021-22? They'll be playing against each other more frequently in the newly-established National Interscholastic Basketball Conference.
Already committed to the eight-team league are Oak Hill Academy (Va.), Montverde Academy (Fla.), IMG Academy (Fla.), La Lumiere School (Ind.), Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) and Wasatch Academy (Utah). Two more yet announced schools will also participate in the 10-game regular season, other NIBC events and a postseason tournament.
All those programs attract some of the best high school basketball talent in the country. The new league affords them an opportunity to play each other — elite players vs. elite players — more frequently. That includes some Illinois targets like AJ Storr (headed to IMG after a season at AZ Compass Prep), his new IMG teammate in 2023 big man Gus Yalden, former Joliet West standout turned La Lumiere guard Jeremy Fears Jr. and Montverde's latest five-star in Kwame Evans Jr., who announced his transfer Wednesday from Baltimore Polytechnic and will team up with 2022 guard Jalen Hood-Schifino.
The thing to watch will be potential growth for the NIBC. Who's to say success won't mean a demand for more than eight teams? No matter the size of the conference, it's not outlandish to think the top basketball players in the country will view the programs involved as even more of a destination to prepare for college basketball, the G League, Overtime Elite League or other professional opportunities. The concentration of elite talent could skyrocket even further.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).