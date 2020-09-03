Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
TyTy Washington narrowed his recruitment to a top 10 on July 25. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound point guard out of Compass Prep (Ariz.) appeared set on choosing his college basketball destination from a group that included Ole Miss, New Mexico, Arizona State, Creighton, San Diego State, USC, UC Santa Barbara, Washington State, Auburn and LSU.
That top 10 didn't stop Illinois from sending an offer Washington's way on Wednesday. With some recent misses on the 2021 recruiting trail, the Illini coaches are back on the hunt to fill out their class. Washington's offer is the second new one this week after Illinois offered West Oaks Academy (Fla.) guard Wesley Cardet Jr. on Monday.
Washington is ranked as a four-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals and checks in at Nos. 57 and 99, respectively, by those two services. He wound up at Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz., during the 2019-20 season after transferring from nearby Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen in the southwest Phoenix suburbs. Washington was averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 steals at Cesar Chavez before his transfer.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).