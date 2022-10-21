Good Morning, Illini Nation: Expanding your Big Ten knowledge base
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2022-23 college basketball season is right around the corner. Just 2 1/2 weeks away. So if you're looking for some further understanding of the Big Ten — or just want some college basketball podcast suggestions — I've got you covered on both counts.
Check out these episodes from probably my three favorite college basketball podcasts (other than my own, of course) ...
The latest episode of the @EyeOnCBBPodcast is a 46-minute preview of the Big Ten with @GaryParrishCBS and @MattNorlander.— Eye On College Basketball Podcast (@EyeOnCBBPodcast) October 20, 2022
LISTEN: https://t.co/QEMitsgmGb
New episode of @titusandtate where we discuss ideal NCAA tournament expansion scenarios, deep dive into ACC and Big Ten media days, break down the latest cheating scandal surrounding big bears in Alaska, and read some “Dirty Laundry” from the people! https://t.co/eTePooMEmV pic.twitter.com/DUJcK5fEl7— Tate Frazier (@tatefrazier) October 14, 2022
New podcast!— Three Man Weave (@3MW_CBB) October 13, 2022
Ky is touring the Italian countryside, so Matt and Jim get gritty and two-man weave the Big Ten preview. Includes:
-differing champ picks
-love for Purdue, Iowa
-optimism about one of last year's also-rans
-much more!
Listen:https://t.co/KENZqUidqb
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).