Even the NCAA's initial recommendation on March 13 for an extra year of eligibility for student-athletes whose seasons were cut short in response to the COVID-19 pandemic was couched mainly to benefit spring sports. Athletes from winter sports, who mostly had championships events canceled, were always perceived separately.
So it came with little surprise Monday when spring sport student-athletes were granted that extra year by the NCAA and those from winter sports were not.
"Those are really hard choices and decisions that have to be made," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I think that as sympathetic as we all were that tournaments and championships weren't played the seasons were. We played our regular season and were in postseason. I think it's our job as educators — I've always said I'm nothing more than a teacher — part of this is teaching guys sometimes things don't got the way we want them to go. This is a life decision that impacts them, and it's one that didn't go there way.
"It's hard, but yet I get it and totally understand it. I'm not saying a lot of guys would have come back. I don't know that at this point. We had played the regular season and played 31 games. I totally understand where the NCAA is coming from on that."
