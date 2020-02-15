Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Good news, Illinois basketball fans. At least those in our immediate central Illinois area. You'll have two opportunities to check out some of the top recruits in the country this spring and not have to drive all that far to do it.
The 2020 Nike EYBL schedule was officially released Thursday. The EYBL season will start April 17-19 in Indianapolis — a regular stop on the circuit. It's not really Indianapolis, though. More Westfield, Ind., at the Pacers Athletic Center next to Grand Park. The EYBL has other stops in Atlanta (April 24-26) and Sacramento (May 23-25), with Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., from July 8-12.
New this year, though, are four regionals from May 8-10 in Los Angeles, Dallas, New York and Chicago. Another "local" option for Illinois fans to check out some potential future Illini.
The EYBL is where Illinois has snagged a number of its key players. From the current roster, Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn, Alan Griffin, Da'Monte Williams, Tevian Jones and Jermaine Hamlin all played on the circuit. So did Class of 2020 commit Adam Miller. Dosunmu, Williams and Miller all played for Mac Irvin Fire, while Griffin and Cockburn were teammates with New York Renaissance for the first of Cockburn's two seasons. Jones played with Cal Supreme in 2018 and Hamlin with Brad Beal Elite last spring and summer.
Several Class of 2021 recruits Illinois has offered played up at the top level of the EYBL circuit last year, including Patrick Baldwin Jr., Moussa Diabate, Michael Foster Jr., Luke Goode, Jaden Hardy, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandon Weston.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).