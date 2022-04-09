Good Morning, Illini Nation: EYBL season underway
The first weekend of the Nike EYBL season got underway Friday in Orlando. Interested in following along? Here are the U17 teams with Illinois recruiting targets:
Drive Nation
RJ Jones, 6-3, Guard, John Paul II (Texas), 2023
All Ohio Red
Devin Royal, 6-8, Wing, Pickerington Central (Ohio), 2023
New Heights Lightning
Akil Watson, 6-8, Forward, Roselle Catholic (N.J.), 2023
Georgia Stars
Mady Traore, 6-11, Center, Bull City Prep (N.C.), 2022
Team Thad
Cyr Malonga, 6-11, Center, Evangel Christian School (Ky.), 2023
LivOn-Fleur De Lis
Kendrick De Luna, 6-10, Forward, TMI Episcopal (Texas), 2023
Wesley Yates, 6-4, Guard, Beaumont United (Texas), 2023
Boo Williams
Brandon Gardner, 6-7, Forward, Word of God (N.C.), 2023
Vegas Elite
Trentyn Flowers, 6-8, Forward, Sierra Canyon (Calif.), 2024
Mac Irvin Fire
Dai Dai Ames, 6-1, Guard, Kenwood, 2023
Davius Loury, 6-7, Forward, Kenwood, 2023
JJ Taylor, 6-8, Forward, Donda Academy (Calif.), 2023
Donaven Younger, 6-9, Forward, Bolingbrook
Strive for Greatness
Jalen Hooks, 6-6, Wing, Donda Academy (Calif.), 2023
Steven Solano, 7-0, Center, Donda Academy (Calif.), 2023
MOKAN Elite
Omaha Biliew, 6-8, Forward, Link Prep (Mo.), 2023
John Bol, 7-0, Center, CBC (Mo.), 2024
Brad Beal Elite
Jeremiah Johnson, 6-3, Guard, Norman North (Okla.), 2023
Dallas Thomas, 6-7, Forward, Parkview Magnet (Ark.), 2024
City Rocks
Gus Yalden, 6-8, Forward, Asheville School (N.C.), 2023
Team CP3
Comeh Emuobor, 6-5, Forward, Ravenscroft (N.C.), 2023
Team Durant
Jahnathan Lamothe, 6-4, Guard, St. Frances Academy (Md.), 2023
PSA Cardinals
Brandon Williams, 6-8, Forward, Christ the King (N.Y.), 2023
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).