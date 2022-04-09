College/Prep Sports Reporter

Episode 194: Busy offseason continues

The first weekend of the Nike EYBL season got underway Friday in Orlando. Interested in following along? Here are the U17 teams with Illinois recruiting targets:

Drive Nation

RJ Jones, 6-3, Guard, John Paul II (Texas), 2023

All Ohio Red

Devin Royal, 6-8, Wing, Pickerington Central (Ohio), 2023

New Heights Lightning

Akil Watson, 6-8, Forward, Roselle Catholic (N.J.), 2023

Georgia Stars

Mady Traore, 6-11, Center, Bull City Prep (N.C.), 2022

Team Thad

Cyr Malonga, 6-11, Center, Evangel Christian School (Ky.), 2023

LivOn-Fleur De Lis

Kendrick De Luna, 6-10, Forward, TMI Episcopal (Texas), 2023

Wesley Yates, 6-4, Guard, Beaumont United (Texas), 2023

Boo Williams

Brandon Gardner, 6-7, Forward, Word of God (N.C.), 2023

Vegas Elite

Trentyn Flowers, 6-8, Forward, Sierra Canyon (Calif.), 2024

Mac Irvin Fire

Dai Dai Ames, 6-1, Guard, Kenwood, 2023

Davius Loury, 6-7, Forward, Kenwood, 2023

JJ Taylor, 6-8, Forward, Donda Academy (Calif.), 2023

Donaven Younger, 6-9, Forward, Bolingbrook

Strive for Greatness

Jalen Hooks, 6-6, Wing, Donda Academy (Calif.), 2023

Steven Solano, 7-0, Center, Donda Academy (Calif.), 2023

MOKAN Elite

Omaha Biliew, 6-8, Forward, Link Prep (Mo.), 2023

John Bol, 7-0, Center, CBC (Mo.), 2024

Brad Beal Elite

Jeremiah Johnson, 6-3, Guard, Norman North (Okla.), 2023

Dallas Thomas, 6-7, Forward, Parkview Magnet (Ark.), 2024

City Rocks

Gus Yalden, 6-8, Forward, Asheville School (N.C.), 2023

Team CP3

Comeh Emuobor, 6-5, Forward, Ravenscroft (N.C.), 2023

Team Durant

Jahnathan Lamothe, 6-4, Guard, St. Frances Academy (Md.), 2023

PSA Cardinals

Brandon Williams, 6-8, Forward, Christ the King (N.Y.), 2023

