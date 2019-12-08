Good Morning, Illini Nation: Facing ranked opponents to start Big Ten play
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team.
On Sundays, we’ll dip into our vast News-Gazette archives and stroll Memory Lane. Today: This season marks just the 11th time in 60 seasons Illinois will open Big Ten play against consecutive a ranked team and just the third time it's been back-to-back Top 25 squads in the first two games of conference action. I've got a look back through the last seven.
2008-09
This was one of the two other seasons to feature a ranked Big Ten opponent in the first two games of conference play, as Illinois took trips to both West Lafayette, Ind., and Ann Arbor, Mich. It was a split to start. The Illini topped No. 9 Purdue in overtime at Mackey Arena 71-67 before falling at No. 23 Michigan 74-64.
Illinois finished off the Boilermakers at the free throw line with six straight made between Demetri McCamey (four) and Trent Meacham (two). Mike Tisdale led the Illini with 18 points and was one of five players in double figures. Mike Davis (right) and Alex Legion had 12 points apiece, Meacham finished with 11 and McCamey added 10.
Five days later Illinois took a halftime lead in Ann Arbor but ultimately lost to the Wolverines. Calvin Brock was the leading scorer this time with 13 points, but the Illini were just as balanced. McCamey (above) finished with 11 points, and Davis and Legion had 10 each.
2005-06
Illinois started Big Ten play in its post-NCAA runner-up season with a 60-50 home win against No. 7 Michigan State. Dee Brown went off for 34 points, hitting seven three-pointers, as he scored more than half of the Illini's points.
Rich McBride chipped in eight points in the win, and four other Illini — including Brian Randle and Shaun Pruitt (right) — had at least three points. Illinois gave up 17 points to Michigan State guard Shannon Brown, but held the Spartans to just 26 percent three-point shooting.
1999-2000
The Illini wound up losing their next three Big Ten games, but they at least started conference play with a win by taking down No. 13 Ohio State 80-77 at then Assembly Hall. Cory Bradford hit 4 of 8 three-pointers to lead Illinois with 20 points, while Cleotis Brown chipped in 17 and Frank Williams had 13 points and seven assists.
George Reese (24 points) was actually more dangerous for the Buckeyes than Scoonie Penn or Michael Redd.
1998-99
This season featured the other set of back-to-back ranked Big Ten teams to start conference play for Illinois in the last six decades, and it was rough sledding for the Illini. They lost 63-54 at No. 13 Purdue before dropping a two-point game, 51-49, to No. 14 Michigan State three days later at home.
Bradford led Illinois with 15 points at Purdue, but a pair of Boilermakers gave the Illini trouble. Jaraan Cornell scored a game-high 17 points, and Unity grad Brian Cardinal added 16 points, five rebounds, four steals and three rebounds.
No Illini got to double figures in the loss to the Spartans, who won even though Mateen Cleaves was held mostly in check. Bradford and Victor Chukwudebe's nine points apiece, however, was about all the offense Illinois could muster.
1990-91
Illinois wound up on the wrong end of a lopsided game in Bloomington, Ind., to start Big Ten play, as the No. 5 Hoosiers rolled to a 109-74 victory behind 30 points from Calbert Cheaney. Larry Smith led the Illini with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists. Andy Kaufmann added 16 points for Illinois, and Deon Thomas finished with 14 points and two rebounds.
1987-88
The not quite yet Flyin' Illini opened Big Ten play with an 81-68 home loss to No. 11 Purdue, as Troy Lewis led the Boilermakers with a game-high 24 points. Glynn Blackwell was the top scorer for Illinois with 18 points, while Kenny Battle chipped in 15 points and nine rebounds.
1979-80
Lou Henson's fifth team ultimately topped the 20-win mark — the first of what would be 11 for the longtime Illini coach — thanks to a lengthy run in the NIT. That group started Big Ten play, however, with a 72-71 home loss to No. 10 Iowa even with Eddie Johnson scoring a game-high 22 points. He was joined in double figures by Mark Smith (12 points).
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).