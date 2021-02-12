Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Anybody else browse through all of the G League rosters just to see who's playing? No? Just me? Cool.
It's an odd thing to enjoy, I'll admit. But it holds the same fascination — for me, at least — as finding out each summer who is playing in The Basketball Tournament. So many, "Oh yeah, that guy" moments.
The G League season got underway Wednesday in a bubble-like atmosphere in Orlando. Did I check out the rosters beforehand? Of course. Found some familiar names, too.
At the top of the list was one-time Illinois recruiting target Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga was once a five-star prospect in the Class of 2021. Then he reclassified. Then he bypassed college basketball altogether to go through the G League Pathway program. The Illini were one of the teams recruiting him the closest for a while when he was at The Patrick School (alma mater of Giorgi Bezhanishvili) in New Jersey.
Kuminga, who is projected as a top five pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, made his official G League debut Wednesday and finished with 19 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals in a 110-104 win for G League Ignite against the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Jonathan Kuminga’s 19 points leads the IGNITE SQUAD to a win over the Santa Cruz Warriors 💰@JonathanKuming6 @nbagleague pic.twitter.com/YYp3MvxQNr— Overtime (@overtime) February 10, 2021
There were plenty of other familiar names in that game. Kuminga teams with fellow former Illinois target Daishen Nix for G League Ignite. They played against a Santa Cruz team that boasts former Michigan standout Jordan Poole, former Arizona point guard Nico Mannion and Simeon grad Zach Norvell Jr. (who didn't play Wednesday) in the backcourt.
There were plenty of other familiar players in the G League bubble, including:
— Normal U-High grad and former Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop on the Austin Spurs roster.
— Former Maryland point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. playing for Memphis Hustle.
— Former Indiana point guard Yogi Ferrell starting for the Salt Lake City Stars.
— Three former Big Ten standouts on the Erie Bayhawks roster in Cassius Winston (Michigan State), Tony Carr (Penn State) and Jarrod Uthoff (Iowa).
— Former Michigan wing Ignas Brazdeikis lighting it up for the Westchester Knicks with 28 points in his season debut, with one-time Illini target Simi Shittu (Vanderbilt) coming off the bench.
— Former Iowa forward Tyler Cook nearly pulling off a triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists albeit in a loss for the Iowa Wolves while teaming with former Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy.
— The Oklahoma City Blue going with former Rock Island standout and Stanford guard Chasson Randle in the starting lineup in a backcourt with former Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson with former Purdue forward Vincent Edwards off the bench.
— One-time Illinois recruiting target and Chicago native Kahlil Whitney is on the roster for the Greensboro Swarm but did not play Thursday.
— The Canton Charge also has three former Big Ten standouts in Charles Matthews (Michigan), Matt McQuaid (Michigan State) and Lamar Stevens (Penn State).
— Two former Big Ten stars are also starting for Agua Caliente Clippers in Amir Coffey (Minnesota) and James Palmer Jr. (Nebraska).
