Good Morning, Illini Nation: Familiar transfers (and the benefit of a second recruitment)
Dain Dainja and Terrence Shannon Jr. have more in common than the fact they both chose to transfer to Illinois for the 2022-23 season. There's a tie that binds the two Illini newcomers. A tie that made their recruitment after they hit the transfer portal a little easier. Both Dainja and Shannon had an Illinois offer out of high school. It wasn't so much a recruitment as a re-recruitment that landed them in Champaign.
"There’s familiarity," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said last week when discussing Shannon after the Texas Tech transfer officially signed. "Terrence was on campus. He’s been on campus multiple times. There’s a lot of things different now with the Ubben expansion going on and our success, so it’s a little different look and little different feel for him, but obviously there’s an advantage to have knowledge of each other both ways."
There's a sentiment in college basketball that it's almost better to be the No. 2 in a recruitment for a high school prospect than the winner. The number of players that transfer — even after a single season — kind of back that up.
Illinois offered 236 recruits in Underwood's first four full classes from 2018-2021. More than 40 percent of those players have already transferred. Some more than once. In total, 101 of the 236 former Illini targets have changed teams. That includes nine that chose Illinois and ultimately decided to head elsewhere after at least one season in orange and blue (Alan Griffin, Anthony Higgs, Tevian Jones, Samba Kane, Jermaine Hamlin, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, Andre Curbelo, Adam Miller and Brandin Podziemski).
Here's a list of all 236 players Illinois offered that ultimately hit the transfer portal (a question mark indicates a player currently in the portal that hasn't landed elsewhere just yet):
Class of 2018 (32 of 57 transferred)
- Kaden Archie (TCU-UTEP-Georgia Southern)
- Parker Braun (Missouri-Santa Clara)
- Maurice Calloo (Oklahoma State-Indian Hills C.C.-Oregon State)
- Colin Castleton (Michigan-Florida)
- Taeshon Cherry (Arizona State-Grand Canyon)
- Jermaine Couisnard (South Carolina-Oregon)
- Tim Finke (Grand Canyon-Wright State)
- Bryce Golden (Butler-Loyola Chicago)
- Carte’Are Gordon (Saint Louis-DePaul-Northwest Florida State-Grambling)
- Alan Griffin (Illinois-Syracuse)
- Zion Griffin (Iowa State-UIC-Tennessee State)
- Anthony Higgs (Illinois-Chipola College)
- Blake Hinson (Ole Miss-Iowa State-Pittsburgh)
- Jerome Hunter (Indiana-Xavier)
- Demarius Jacobs (Saint Louis-Ball State)
- Brandon Johns Jr. (Michigan-VCU)
- Tevian Jones (Illinois-Southern Utah)
- Samba Kane (Illinois-Indian Hills C.C.-San Francisco-Milwaukee)
- Lukas Kisunas (Stanford-Denver)
- Jordan Lathon (UTEP-Milwaukee)
- Amanze Ngumezi (Georgia-Jacksonville State)
- Landers Nolley II (Virginia Tech-Memphis-Cincinnati)
- Francis Okoro (Oregon-Saint Louis)
- Tamell Pearson (UAB-Western Illinois-?)
- Bryan Penn-Johnson (Washington-LSU-East Los Angeles College) Frankie Policelli (Dayton-Stony Brook)
- Courtney Ramey (Texas-?)
- Luis Rodriguez (Ole Miss-UNLV)
- Morris Udeze (Wichita State-New Mexico)
- Torrence Watson (Missouri-Elon)
- Elijah Weaver (USC-Dayton)
- Dima Zdor (Weber State-Grand Canyon)
Class of 2019 (30 of 69 transferred)
- Dontaie Allen (Kentucky-Western Kentucky)
- Damion Baugh (Memphis-TCU)
- Josaphat Bilau (Wichita State-New Mexico J.C.)
- Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (Illinois-?)
- Keion Brooks Jr. (Kentucky-?) Christian Brown (Georgia-Tennessee State)
- D.J. Carton (Ohio State-Marquette)
- Antavion Collum (Ole Miss-Cal State Bakersfield)
- Kevin Cross (Nebraska-Tulane)
- Dylan Disu (Vanderbilt-Texas)
- Tristan Enaruna (Kansas-Iowa State-Cleveland State)
- Jalen Graham (Arizona State-Arkansas)
- Quincy Guerrier (Syracuse-Oregon)
- Jermaine Hamlin (Illinois-Eastern Illinois)
- Aidan Igiehon (Louisville-Grand Canyon)
- Victor Iwuakor (Oklahoma-UNLV)
- Tray Jackson (Missouri-Seton Hall)
- Julius Marble II (Michigan State-Texas A&M)
- Ismael Massoud (Wake Forest-Kansas State)
- Mario McKinney Jr. (Missouri-John A. Logan College-New Mexico State)
- Emanuel Miller (Texas A&M-TCU)
- Tre Mitchell (UMass-Texas-?)
- Addison Patterson (Oregon-Nevada-Salt Lake C.C.)
- Chris Payton (Indian Hills C.C.-Pittsburgh-?)
- Shon Robinson (Ole Miss-San Jose State)
- Grant Sherfield (Wichita State-Nevada-?)
- Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech-Illinois)
- Rocket Watts (Michigan State-Mississippi State-?)
- Donovan Williams (Texas-UNLV)
- Samuell Williamson (Louisville-SMU)
Class of 2020 (30 of 62 transferred)
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim (Virginia-Georgia)
- Keon Ambrose-Hylton (Alabama-?) Davion Bradford (Kansas State-?)
- Jalen Bridges (West Virginia-Baylor)
- Nimari Burnett (Texas Tech-Alabama)
- Moussa Cisse (Memphis-Oklahoma State)
- Isaiah Cottrell (West Virginia-UNLV)
- Matt Cross (Miami-Louisville-UMass)
- Andre Curbelo (Illinois-St. John’s)
- Dain Dainja (Baylor-Illinois)
- Hassan Diarra (Texas A&M-?)
- Cam’Ron Fletcher (Kentucky-Florida State)
- Xavier Foster (Iowa State-?)
- Saba Gigiberia (Georgia Tech-San Francisco)
- DJ Gordon (Penn State-Fordham)
- Zeb Jackson (Michigan-VCU)
- Luke Kasubke (Kansas State-Illinois State)
- Walker Kessler (North Carolina-Auburn)
- Khristian Lander (Indiana-Western Kentucky)
- Jamal Mashburn Jr. (Minnesota-New Mexico)
- Bayron Matos (New Mexico-South Florida)
- Adam Miller (Illinois-LSU-?)
- Shakeel Moore (N.C. State-Mississippi State-?)
- Jordan Nesbitt (Memphis-Saint Louis-Hampton)
- KK Robinson (Arkansas-?)
- Jamari Sibley (Georgetown-UTEP)
- Jayden Stone (Grand Canyon-Detroit Mercy)
- Alex Tchikou (Alabama-?)
- Corey Walker Jr. (Tennessee-South Florida)
- Marcus Watson Jr. (Western Illinois-Iowa Western C.C.)
Class of 2021 (9 of 48 transferred)
- Sam Ayomide Onu (Memphis-Florida Gulf Coast)
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Milwaukee-?) Wesley Cardet Jr. (Samford-?)
- Bryce Hopkins (Kentucky-Providence)
- David Jones (DePaul-St. John’s)
- Franck Kepnang (Oregon-Washington)
- Brandin Podziemski (Illinois-Santa Clara)
- Alexis Reyes (East Carolina-?)
- Jamarion Sharp (John A. Logan College-Western Kentucky-?)
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette.