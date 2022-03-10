Good Morning, Illini Nation: Fan behavior
E.J. Liddell took to Twitter after Ohio State's win in Champaign to share that some of the jeering from Illinois fans near the Buckeyes' bench had allegedly crossed the line. Kenyon Murray, the father of Iowa forwards Keegan and Kris Murray, alleged the same after the Hawkeyes' loss at State Farm Center. There were a few more specifics concerning the Murrays, and, in a word, the invective directed their way was vile.
Does that happen in other arenas and stadiums? Sure. Does that make any of it OK? No.
That's two of the last three home games, though, that opposing players or their families or coaches (Ohio State's Chris Holtmann addressed it, too) went public about poor fan behavior. Illinois has done something similar with its "I Matter" campaign to try and curb verbal abuse of athletes and coaches on social media.
I asked Brad Underwood about this issue on Wednesday. Here's his response in full:
"We've got a very, very good fan base," the Illinois coach said. "We've got a passionate fan base, and they're the best in the country. Yet we want to do things with a certain level of class in our program. We've had contact with the Murrays. We don't ever want to cross a line. For the most part, it's a few individuals. It happens way too often. We saw a fight break out in the (NEC tournament championship between Bryant and Wagner fans). It's become too common. Our program has to be way above that. I don't want the Murrays or anybody at Iowa or anybody else to think that.
"It can't be taken too far, and some of those comments were taking it too far. We can't be that. We're better than that. We're the University of Illinois. We want (fans) to be passionate and have fun. The athletic department has put out a big deal on social media. What our players receive on social media is 100 times worse than stuff that gets said in our arena. We talk to our players about ignoring that and not listening, but the social media stuff is every bit as bad, if not worse. I'm sorry for the Murrays that they had to experience that in our building. It's something that we'll continue to address as we move into home games next year."
The answer to all of this is fairly simple. Again, it's OK to boo and jeer and poke fun. The direction some of the personal attacks have allegedly taken, though, is out of bounds. Telling anyone to "go (expletive)-ing kill yourself" is ridiculous.
So is the fact this has to be addressed twice in a matter of two-plus weeks.
