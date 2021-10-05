Good Morning, Illini Nation: Feeding the hype machine
Most national college basketball writers and/or analysts have Illinois in the "good, but not necessarily great" category heading into the 2021-22 season. Except Jon Rothstein. He's high on the Illini.
Rothstein considers both Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo among the top 15 players in the country, noting as much as he released his preseason All-Americans. Boasting that duo, the CBS Sports analyst had Illinois as a dark horse Final Four team in his latest missive Monday.
Illinois was among five teams given "dark horse" status by Rothstein. Auburn, USC, Virginia Tech and Memphis were the others. Here's part of what he had to say about the Illini ...
"Most preseason chatter in the Big Ten will focus on Purdue and Michigan, but it would be foolish to discount Illinois. The Illini don’t have what they had when they earned a number one seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, but they still have enough to win multiple games in the bracket in 2022."
