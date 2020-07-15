Good Morning, Illini Nation: Feliz lending a helping hand
Malcolm Hill and Andres Feliz had a light moment during the postgame press conference following House of 'Paign's opening win in The Basketball Tournament on July 4. Feliz was asked where his gritty style came from and answered that question the same way he always has.
“Where I’m from in Guachupita in the Dominican Republic, I got that from there,” the former Illini guard said. “Coming from a poor background, I had to sacrifice more than anybody else and work harder than anybody else to be in the position that I am today.”
Hill chimed in immediately after.
"Say it again, man. Where are you from?" Hill said.
"Guachupita — in the Dominican Republic," Feliz answered.
"Put them on the map, baby," Hill shouted out. "Yes sir."
Feliz hasn't been back to the Dominican Republic since the Illinois basketball season was cut short in March. He rode out the first four months of the pandemic in Kentucky with his wife's family save for his time in Columbus, Ohio, helping House of 'Paign reach the quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament.
Andres and Lisa Feliz, though, are giving back to his home country. They set up a GoFundMe to support families in the Dominican that were adversely affected by the pandemic. The fundraiser ended Tuesday and secured enough donations to more than double the initial $3,000 goal.
"Due to the unfortunate circumstances of COVID-19 a lot of families in the Dominican have gone homeless, starved and lost a lot," Feliz wrote. "Fortunately, I have been blessed enough to get through this pandemic. With that being said, me and my wife would love to raise some money so that we can give back to the many families struggling in the Dominican Republic.
"We really want to give back and help out the community because God has blessed us with so much including opportunities and my health. The plan with this money is to buy food and necessities in bulk and distribute it throughout the communities in the Dominican Republic who were severely affected by the pandemic.
"Come be a part of our solution to stop the neglect that COVID-19 has caused. Let's pass on our blessings to others!"
