Good Morning, Illini Nation: Feliz makes overseas debut
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Technically, Andres Feliz's professional basketball debut came last summer when he played for House of 'Paign in The Basketball Tournament. Feliz and his fellow former Illini — and TBT "grad transfers" — were playing for a monetary prize.
Feliz made his full professional debut for CB Prat Juventud on Saturday in a 94-89 victory against Villarrobledo. The former Illinois guard played 18 minutes off the bench and finished with 16 points (hitting both of his three-point attempts), one steal and one rebound. Prat plays in the second division in Spain.
Several other former Illini are also playing overseas:
Jamar Smith
Smith is in his fourth season playing in Russian for Unics Kazan in the VTB United League, which is one of the top domestic leagues in Europe. The former Illinois and Southern Indiana guard is averaging 15.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds in his 10th season as a pro.
Nnanna Egwu
Egwu is back in Japan for a second season with Earth Friends Tokyo Z. Albeit not a very successful season, with Tokyo Z, which plays in Japan's second division, currently 5-31 and riding a 17-game losing streak. Egwu is averaging 8.8 points, eight rebounds and two assists, while shooting 51.8 percent overall and 26.5 percent from three-point range.
Rayvonte Rice
Rice is also playing in Japan with Kyoto Hannaryz in the country's first division. The Centennial grad, who spent last season in Israel, is averaging 19.7 points, five rebounds and three assists for a 12-25 team. Rice is shooting 48.7 percent overall and 32.9 percent beyond the arc.
Malcolm Hill
Hill moved from Kazakhstan (where he played last season in the VTB United League) to the Israeli Basketball Premier League this season. Hill plays for Hapoel Jerusalem, which is actually in three leagues when you include the Balkan League and the Champions League. Hill is averaging 13.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in his domestic league, 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and three steals in the Balkan League and 6.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in the Champions League.
Jaylon Tate
Tate is back overseas playing for Swans Gmunden in Austria's top league after spending his last season in Canada. Tate is a recent addition to the team and is averaging 8.8 points, 6.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds in his four games as the team's newly-installed starting point guard. The former Illinois guard is doing a lot of scoring at the free throw line (19 of 26), as he's shooting just 20.8 percent overall and 28.6 percent from three-point range.
Michael Finke
After a debut season split between Poland and Estonia, Finke wound up in the Netherlands this season playing for Zorg and Zekerheid Leiden in the top Dutch league. Finke's team is undefeated and atop the league standings, with the Centennial grad averaging 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He's shooting 64.7 percent overall and 33 percent from three-point range.
Leron Black
Black played the first part of his 2020-21 season for Abejas de Leon in the top league in Mexico and put up 18.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this past fall. With the season wrapping in Mexico in late October, Black moved on to Team Cali in Colombia and averaged 13.7 points and 4.4 rebounds through that season's late November end.
Kipper Nichols
Nichols' professional debut came with the Sheffield Sharks in the British Basketball League. The Sharks' season started in early December, and Nichols is currently averaging 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 53.5 percent overall and 26.1 percent from three-point range for the 7-5 team.
