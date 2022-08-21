Good Morning, Illini Nation: FIBA champ
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Two basketball players in the state of Illinois will enter the 2022-23 high school season as FIBA gold medalists. Joliet West senior guard Jeremy Fears Jr. — a Michigan State and one-time Illinois target — helped Team USA win the FIBA U17 World Cup in July. Class of 2024 guard Nojus Indrusaitis got a gold medal of his own Saturday helping Lithuania win the FIBA U16 European Championship.
Indrusaitis, the only player from the U.S. in the tournament, landed on the All-Star Five (essentially the all-tournament team) after leading Lithuania to a gold medal. The 6-foot-6 guard, who is a priority target in the '24 class for the Illini, had six points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in the 77-68 title game victory against Spain.
Indrusaitis started every game in Skopje, North Macedonia, for Lithuania and averaged 15.1 points, 4.6 rebound and 1.4 assists. He shot 41 percent overall from the field, 36 percent from three-point range and 80 percent at the free throw line.
Indrusaitis will team up with Meanstreets teammates Morez Johnson Jr. and James Brown along with Melvin Bell for St. Rita this coming season after transferring from Lemont. Johnson is already committed to Illinois in the Class of 2024, Brown is also a priority '24 target and Bell is an early target in the Class of 2025.
The Mustangs, who project as a legitimate state title contender, will open the 2022-23 season Nov. 22 against Joliet West in the 9 p.m. game at the Tournament of Champions in Washington. That will pit gold medalist against gold medalist with Jeremy Fears and Indrusaitis. Class of 2025 guard Jeremiah Fears is also an Illinois recruiting target.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).