Good Morning, Illini Nation: FIBA U18 Americas Championship primer
Big week ahead in Tijuana!Catch all 🇺🇸 #USABMU18 games on https://t.co/ClL3a2EsN0. pic.twitter.com/wOiOAkGeuF— USABJNT (@usabjnt) June 5, 2022
Mexico! We've arrived! Great vibes all around 😎 The show begins tomorrow 🇺🇸 #USABMU18 pic.twitter.com/Hd4Z7CxvIY— USABJNT (@usabjnt) June 5, 2022
We’re 24 hours out from the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico! 🙌🇺🇸 #USABMU18 tips off against the Dominican Republic tomorrow.— USABJNT (@usabjnt) June 5, 2022
The FIBA U18 Americas Championship begins today in Mexico and runs through Sunday. Here's all you need to know:
— Illinois freshman Ty Rodgers, of course, made the final roster. The 6-foot-6 wing is one of 12 players that made it through multiple cuts during the training camp in Houston at the end of May. Fun fact, including Rodgers, Illini coach Brad Underwood offered half of the players that made the team. The rest of the former targets are North Carolina guard Seth Trimble, Villanova guard Mark Armstrong, Oregon center Kel'el Ware, Arkansas guard Anthony Black and Villanova forward Cam Whitmore.
— Team USA will open the tournament against the Dominican Republic. The Group B game is the second overall of the day and is set for a 7:30 p.m. start. The rest of Group B includes Ecuador and Puerto Rico.
— You can watch all the games here.
— The U.S. has won the last five FIBA U18 Americas championships and eight of the 10 that have been held. The other champions were Argentina in 2008 (they hosted) and Puerto Rico in 2002.
— The last FIBA U18 Americas Championship held was in 2018, as the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the event in 2020. The U.S. won gold, of course, and there was an Illinois freshman on the roster with Ayo Dosunmu averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds en route to winning gold.
