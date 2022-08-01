Good Morning, Illini Nation: FIBA U18 European Championship update
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The FIBA U18 European Championship got underway in Izmir, Turkey, over the weekend. The Illinois coaching staff, of course, is keeping an eye on the proceedings. Incoming freshman Zacharie Perrin is playing for Team France, and Class of 2023 recruiting target Niccolò Moretti is on Team Itay.
Here's how the pair fared in the first two days:
— Perrin got the start against Great Britain in France's opening game and put together the most efficient performance in a 97-45 blowout. The 6-foot-10 forward was plus-34 for the game and finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal. Perrin shot 60 percent from the field and 66.7 percent at the free throw line.
— Team France put together another blowout on day two with a 104-47 victory against North Macedonia. Perrin got the start again, posted a plus-37 and finished with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
— Moretti is the starting point guard for Team Italy and played a key role in the Italians' opener against Croatia. The 6-1 guard put up 10 points, three rebounds and three assists, but he missed all three of his three-pointers in Team Italy's 73-64 win against the Croatians.
— Day two wasn't as good for Italy or Moretti. Lithuania posted a 79-61 victory, and Moretti struggled. No more so than his teammates, but struggles nonetheless with four points on 2 of 9 shooting (and another 0-fer from three-point range) to go with five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).