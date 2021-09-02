Good Morning, Illini Nation: Filling up State Farm Center
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
That Illinois sold out its initial student ticket seating options Wednesday — in less than 3 hours no less — was not the surprise. Fans were shut out of State Farm Center last season, and the 2021-22 Illini are projected to be one of the best teams in the Big Ten. Kofi Cockburn's return for his junior season only elevated interested in Brad Underwood's team.
No, the surprise was this year's student season ticket sellout was the first for the program in a decade. Literally. The last time it happened was the 2010-11 season. Of course, that shouldn't have been a surprise given the trajectory of the program in the last decade. It was trending way downward by the end of the John Groce era, and it took a couple seasons with Underwood before that changed.
Illinois basketball is back. From the depths of regular finishes in the bottom four of the conference, a relevant program has arisen again. Ayo Dosunmu led that comeback. Now it falls to Cockburn and friends.
Single game student tickets could be available at a later date. For now, general public season tickets and mobile passes remain on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at FightingIllini.com or by phone at 866-ILLINI-1.
