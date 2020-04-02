Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team (or, on special occasions, a former Illinois team):

Sandwiched in between the epic comeback against Arizona and the championship game bummer was a Final Four win against Louisville that's just not quite as talked about in Illinois basketball circles. Still a pretty important game, though, given it got the Illini to that national title showdown with North Carolina.

Take a trip through our archives for all of the N-G's coverage 15 years ago today from St. Louis:

Illini reach NCAA promised land, but vow there's more to come in title game ST. LOUIS – Three hours away, fans were losing their minds in the streets of Champaign.But in the depths of the Edward Jones Dome, in the expanse of the top seed''s locker room, the Illinois basketball team was subdued. There were high-fives and hugs. Nothing that required riot gear.

Challenge accepted ST. LOUIS – He had just run himself ragged guarding Arizona''s Salim Stoudamire, and when it was over Deron Williams could think of only one thing. The next challenge.

Tate: Thrill ride of a lifetime ST. LOUIS – How do you figure?In a Halloween-like clash of Illini orange and Louisville black Saturday, three extraordinary Illinois juniors combined for one meaningless field goal in the last 25 minutes of the most important game of their lives.

Asmussen: Father likes son''s performance The proud papa stood five rows from the court, shouting in joy. But with a purpose."One more to go. One more to go," Roger Powell Sr. said.

Any seat in house worth it ST. LOUIS – Matt and Jill Jordandidn''t want to say how much they paid for their front-row, midcourt tickets for Saturday night''s national semifinal. You can bet it was a pretty penny for the couple, who flew in from Redlands, Calif.After watching Illinois beat Louisville 72-57 to reach Monday''s championship game, the Danville natives said they would have paid any amount to witness the games.

Bleill: Packer shoots, misses Few broadcasters are as good at overanalyzing a game as Billy Packer.He''s in exclusive company, joined by Tim McCarver and a handful of others. When it comes to smothering a game, Packer is a giant.

Center finally a minutes man ST. LOUIS – Illinois reserve Nick Smith didn''t understand why he didn''t play against Arizona in Chicago, but he knew coach Bruce Weber and others were unhappy with him.So the 7-foot-2 center made the most of his six minutes in the Illini''s 72-57 national semifinal victory against Louisville.

Fans go 'crazy' over win Standing near the corner of Sixth and Green streets Saturday night, Juan Garcia was enveloped in an orange-clad crush of humanity.Like thousands of others, the University of Illinois junior had been drawn to this ground zero of a pulsating Campustown celebration. And as Illini basketball fans exulted in their favorite team's latest victory – a 72-57 trouncing of Louisville in the NCAA semifinals at St. Louis – Garcia could only imagine the reaction should Illinois take the final step to a national title.

Upon further review A four-part look back at Saturday''s Illinois-Louisville game, courtesy N-G staffer Tony Bleill:

Brett''s random thoughts Give Louisville credit. Rick Pitino has done more with less this season than in almost any in his career. But it was obvious in watching Saturday night''s game that the Illini not only are vastly superior to the Cardinals, they''re the class of the nation.

Sights and sounds There was a good 20 minutes before Illinois'' NCAA semifinal game Saturday, but the Illini fan section on the lower level of the Jones Dome rose to its feet and cheered as if the game had started.The ovation was for former Illinois coach Lou Henson, wearing his trademark orange sport coat, as he was being helped to his seat. Henson''s appearance was the highlight of an Illini crowd that featured former UI football coach Ron Turner, former football player Aaron Moorehead and former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar, an Eastern Illinois graduate who was wearing an orange sweater.

Illinois assistants zero in on Heels ST. LOUIS – While many Illinois fans were up to the wee hours celebrating Saturday''s win against Louisville, the Illini coaches didn''t get much sleep.They weren''t tipping back margaritas on Laclede''s Landing. Probably sipping coffee or Coke until they went batty.