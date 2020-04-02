College/Prep Sports Reporter

gallery-photo-2898

The Illinois bench erupts as time runs out in the game with Louisville.

 By The News-Gazette
Episode 93: Transfers on Illini's radar

Sandwiched in between the epic comeback against Arizona and the championship game bummer was a Final Four win against Louisville that's just not quite as talked about in Illinois basketball circles. Still a pretty important game, though, given it got the Illini to that national title showdown with North Carolina.

Take a trip through our archives for all of the N-G's coverage 15 years ago today from St. Louis:

gallery-photo-2828

From the NCAA Final Four in St. Louis.

Challenge accepted

ST. LOUIS – He had just run himself ragged guarding Arizona''s Salim Stoudamire, and when it was over Deron Williams could think of only one thing. The next challenge.

Tate: Thrill ride of a lifetime

ST. LOUIS – How do you figure?In a Halloween-like clash of Illini orange and Louisville black Saturday, three extraordinary Illinois juniors combined for one meaningless field goal in the last 25 minutes of the most important game of their lives.

Any seat in house worth it

ST. LOUIS – Matt and Jill Jordandidn''t want to say how much they paid for their front-row, midcourt tickets for Saturday night''s national semifinal. You can bet it was a pretty penny for the couple, who flew in from Redlands, Calif.After watching Illinois beat Louisville 72-57 to reach Monday''s championship game, the Danville natives said they would have paid any amount to witness the games.

Bleill: Packer shoots, misses

Few broadcasters are as good at overanalyzing a game as Billy Packer.He''s in exclusive company, joined by Tim McCarver and a handful of others. When it comes to smothering a game, Packer is a giant.

Center finally a minutes man

ST. LOUIS – Illinois reserve Nick Smith didn''t understand why he didn''t play against Arizona in Chicago, but he knew coach Bruce Weber and others were unhappy with him.So the 7-foot-2 center made the most of his six minutes in the Illini''s 72-57 national semifinal victory against Louisville.

Fans go 'crazy' over win

Standing near the corner of Sixth and Green streets Saturday night, Juan Garcia was enveloped in an orange-clad crush of humanity.Like thousands of others, the University of Illinois junior had been drawn to this ground zero of a pulsating Campustown celebration. And as Illini basketball fans exulted in their favorite team's latest victory – a 72-57 trouncing of Louisville in the NCAA semifinals at St. Louis – Garcia could only imagine the reaction should Illinois take the final step to a national title.

Upon further review

A four-part look back at Saturday''s Illinois-Louisville game, courtesy N-G staffer Tony Bleill:

Brett''s random thoughts

Give Louisville credit. Rick Pitino has done more with less this season than in almost any in his career. But it was obvious in watching Saturday night''s game that the Illini not only are vastly superior to the Cardinals, they''re the class of the nation.

Sights and sounds

There was a good 20 minutes before Illinois'' NCAA semifinal game Saturday, but the Illini fan section on the lower level of the Jones Dome rose to its feet and cheered as if the game had started.The ovation was for former Illinois coach Lou Henson, wearing his trademark orange sport coat, as he was being helped to his seat. Henson''s appearance was the highlight of an Illini crowd that featured former UI football coach Ron Turner, former football player Aaron Moorehead and former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar, an Eastern Illinois graduate who was wearing an orange sweater.

Illinois assistants zero in on Heels

ST. LOUIS – While many Illinois fans were up to the wee hours celebrating Saturday''s win against Louisville, the Illini coaches didn''t get much sleep.They weren''t tipping back margaritas on Laclede''s Landing. Probably sipping coffee or Coke until they went batty.

North Carolina ready for shot at top-ranked Illinois

ST. LOUIS – The Illinois players have been talking about the matchup all year. The guys from North Carolina don''t mind it either.North Carolina did its part late Saturday night, knocking off Michigan State and setting up the much-anticipated game against Illinois.

