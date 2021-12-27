Good Morning, Illini Nation: Finally among national leaders
Now that Kofi Cockburn has played in 75 percent of Illinois' games — nine of 12 following his three-game suspension to start the season — the preseason All-American center can now officially be included among the nation's statistical leaders. That's notable given just how many categories Cockburn is now a factor. Like ...
Rebounds per game, where he's third nationally (12.1 rpg). And scoring where he's fifth (21.8 ppg). And double-doubles where he's tied for seventh (seven in nine games). And field goal percentage where he's 20th (62.18 percent).
Here's the top 10 rankings for scoring and rebounding, with Cockburn the only player to appear in both.
Top 10 Scorers
1. Keegan Murray, Iowa — 23.2 ppg
2. Antoine Davis, Detroit — 22.2 ppg
3. Ochai Agbaji, Kansas — 21.9 ppg
5. Kofi Cockburn, Illinois — 21.8 ppg
6. Terrell Brown, Washington — 21.4 ppg
7. Kendric Davis, SMU — 21.2 ppg
8. Jamal Cain, Oakland — 21.09 ppg
T9. Max Abmas, Oral Roberts — 21.08 ppg
T9. John-Michael Wright, High Point — 21.08 ppg
Top 10 Rebounders
1. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky — 15.5 rpg
2. Fardaws Aimaq, Utah Valley — 13.7 rpg
3. Kofi Cockburn, Illinois — 12.1 rpg
4. Chuba Ohams, Fordham — 11.33 rpg
5. Enrique Freeman, Akron — 11.30 rpg
6. Kevin Marfo, Quinnipiac — 10.8 rpg
7. John Harra, Penn State — 10.6 rpg
8. Justin Bean, Utah State — 10.5 rpg
9. Dillon Jones, Weber State — 10.4 rpg
T10. Norchad Omier, Arkansas State — 10.33 rpg
T10. Dereon Seaborn, N.C. State — 10.33 rpg
