Good Morning, Illini Nation: Finding leadership
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
A mostly new Illinois team (like three-fourths new) meant basically starting from scratch from a leadership perspective. Gone are the slew of fifth-year players from last season and All-American center Kofi Cockburn. While players like Coleman Hawkins, RJ Melendez and Luke Goode did return, they weren't in a primary leadership role.
That's at least started to change. Hawkins sees himself as stepping into that role, and Illinois coach Brad Underwood spoke about Goode's leadership potential last season (although he'll obviously be doing that from the sideline for a while with a broken foot). Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. has emerged in that role, too.
Underwood prefers player-led teams. It's at least part of why the last three teams have had success. At least leading into the season, though, the Illini coach has been more vocal.
"I made myself very aware of that throughout the summer," Underwood said. "I probably traveled less (in early fall) in the recruiting game for that simple reason. I need to be here. I need to be around. I need to make sure through individual workouts and the 8 hours (per week) before practice started that we were here and (the players) understood what I expected from them and how those things were going to be.
"I've been around intentionally a lot more and even through the summer quite a bit more so they got a good grasp of what we want. I'm slowly feeling like I can let them do things. They have a good understanding. They're coming to me now and asking things and see things, and that's a really good sign."
