Ayo Dosunmu wound up on another midseason All-American list Thursday when Sporting News' Mike DeCourcy dropped his three teams' worth of honorees. The Illinois guard was on the first team along with Iowa center Luka Garza, Baylor guard Jared Butler, Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert and Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham.
"Dosunmu could have departed Illinois after two seasons to enter the NBA, but he chose to remain and improve his game to be better prepared for the challenges of the league — and to exit his college career with an NCAA Tournament appearance rather than cancellation," DeCourcy wrote. "He has accelerated his game in every area, from a scoring average nearly five points higher than a year ago to 3-point shooting that has gone from meek (.296) to mighty (.385)."
Should Dosunmu earn All-American honors at the end of this season, he would be Illinois' first All-American in 15 years. The last? Dee Brown, who was also the last consensus Second Team All-American (in 2006) and last consensus First Team All-American (in 2005).
Brown is one of just five former Illini to earn consensus First Team All-American in program history. The others were Bill Hapac (1940), Andy Phillip (1942-43), Walt Kirk (1945) and Rod Fletcher (1952).
All-Americans, in general, have become increasingly rare for Illinois in the last several decades. The 1940s, '50s and '60s were the prime decades for Illini All-Americans. Here's the last 10 players to earn that honor:
- Dee Brown, 2005-06
- Luther Head, 2005
- Deron Williams, 2005
- Brian Cook, 2003
- Frank Williams, 2001-02
- Cory Bradford, 2001
- Deon Thomas, 1994
- Kendall Gill, 1989-90
- Kenny Battle, 1988-89
- Nick Anderson, 1988-89
