Good Morning, Illini Nation: First look at freshmen
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Saturday's 101-34 exhibition win against St. Francis was the first of two opportunities for Illinois coach Brad Underwood to get a look at all of his players on the court in live game scenarios. All of them. The Illini went 15 deep against the Fighting Saints from a team-high 21 minutes for Austin Hutcherson to 3 minutes for walk-on forward Connor Serven.
While the win and statistics don't count, Saturday's exhibition provided a chance to see Illinois' three freshmen in action. Luke Goode got the most playing time, which wasn't a surprise given he looked like the most advanced of the freshmen in the open practice.
Goode finished with two points, three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes. Brandin Podziemski had three points (the three that put the Illini over the century mark), two rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes. RJ Melendez didn't get into the game until late, but he managed to put up nine points, three rebounds, one block and one steal (plus two turnovers) in 11 minutes of playing time.
"Luke Goode has had a phenomenal week of practice," Underwood said following Saturday's exhibition. "I'm excited about his ability to help us right away. He's been very solid. ... RJ is a very talented young guy, and he can do it in a lot of different areas. He's really, really athletic. He's a guy that I think can be a tremendous defender when he wants to put his mind to it.
"That's where we need to get those young guys. It's understanding it's not a once every three times or once I want to. It's an every time deal. I love our freshmen. Our freshmen are talented players. They've got IQ. They've got feel. It's hard. College basketball is hard. It's not easy. When you've got a group that has veterans. You bump up against Da'Monte Williams and find out he doesn't move. It's a learning experience — and we all have to be patient — but I love this group."
